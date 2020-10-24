New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$423.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$819.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019
Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune
Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Statistics on Select Autoimmune Diseases
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA
Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and
2025
Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed
Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Thyroiditis
Scleroderma
Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for
Autoimmune Diagnosis Market
Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and
2022
Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public
Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on
Public Health
Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of
Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with
Positive Implications for the Market
Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis
of Autoimmune Diseases
Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic
Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases
Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments
Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities
Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance
Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases
RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and
Accurate Method
AVISE® CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Autoimmune Diseases
Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Autoantibodies (Test Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Test Types (Test Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: An Overview
Market Analytics
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
An Insight into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe
Market Analytics
European Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Systemic Autoimmune Disease for 2019
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019
Table 49: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$
Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by Test
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by Test
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Facts & Figures
Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: A High
Growth Market
Market Analytics
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific
by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 118: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by
Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin
America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 182: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$
Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 196: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 206: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 209: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: