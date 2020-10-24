Los Angeles, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ari Stiegler, venture capitalist and Managing Partner at Flux Capital, announced this week that he is investing heavily in space technology, a largely underleveraged sector that could come to define the next century of transportation and communication services. Noted for his investments in fintech, real estate and educational services, Stiegler has long sought to harness the latest technology to revolutionize established markets, catalyze new products and firms and improve lives.

“Space is no longer science fiction—it’s a viable market ripe for investment,” said Stiegler. “Space is the largest total addressable market (TAM), and we expect to see significant growth within this segment in the coming years. At Flux Capital, we want to get in on the ground floor of this promising industry.”

Stiegler’s investments target two innovative companies in particular—Space X, a space transportation services firm founded by Elon Musk, and Momentus Space, which develops the infrastructure opportunities needed to make space more accessible and cost effective.

“At Flux Capital, we always seek to invest in the firms and ventures that have achieved a first-mover advantage,” Stiegler said. “When it comes to space technology and services, Space X and Momentus meet this criterion. We look forward to supporting their critical work to make space a resource for all.”

About Ari Stiegler: Ari Stiegler is the Managing Partner of Flux Capital and a three-time startup co-founder, including TutorMe, LVL, and PhoneTag. To date, he has directed over $160m in transactions primarily while managing US investments for a private family office. Ari was the founding CEO of TutorMe, a leading online tutoring platform acquired by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) in 2019. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration.

