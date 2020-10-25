New Orleans, Oct. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Orleans local, Michael Everest DeMarco is no stranger to the city's theater and acting fraternity. The well-known and well-loved actor has won several accolades for his work both in the theater and in film. However, as an actor himself, Mr. DeMarco knows all too well the value of care and support a performing artist requires especially during his growing years.





As an artist who made his way into the world of the performing arts from the scratch, Michael understands all too well how competitive the acting field is and the hardships a budding and aspiring actor often has to face while trying to gain a footing in this highly competitive arena.





This is why Michael has recently started devoting a lot of his time helping other actors from New Orleans find suitable acting roles not only in New Orleans but also in other major cities in the south and southeastern regions of the United States. As an actor, Michael Everest DeMarco has been to places and therefore has the necessary connections among many thriving theater fraternities in the region. And now he is using these resources to help young and aspiring actors from the city.





This hardly comes as a surprise to anybody who knows Michael. Despite being an established actor, Michael has always believed in giving back to society. This is why he has often in the past involved himself with several charities and philanthropic endeavors. In an interview, Michael Everest DeMarco had once said that during his career as an actor, he had received generous help and support from a number of individuals. He affirmed that he couldn't have been where he is today without all that support. In particular, he mentioned Sal Dano, the legendary acting coach, under whom he studied techniques in Method Acting when he was in Los Angeles.





According to Michael, Sal is remembered as a legendary acting teacher not just because of his skills as an actor and a coach, but also because he had always been a very giving and generous person. Although a hard taskmaster when it came to teaching, outside the class he was always the friend and the mentor to each of his students and tried to help them in every possible manner.





So, more than anything, it was Sal's example that has inspired Michael DeMarco to help budding talents in his own city. Apart from this, Michael has also become a chief persona in the theater scene of New Orleans over the last years. Despite his forays into modeling and film, theater has always been the ruling passion for Michael. In fact, this happens to be one of the main reasons why he left Hollywood despite his promising appearances in films like 'Over the Line' and 'The Fine Stallion'.





Moreover, during the course of the same interview, Michael Everest DeMarco confessed that although he has been to many places during his career as an actor, he still feels a strong attachment to his hometown. This is why he decided to come back to New Orleans instead of joining the much more thriving and lucrative theater scene of New York, for example.





As a theater enthusiast, Michael Everest DeMarco loves to engage himself with many different aspects of theater production. He thoroughly enjoys his roles as an actor, director and producer of plays. However, he affirms, that the thing that he loves more than anything is to work with young actors and help them hone their skills, drawing no doubt from his immense and diverse experience as a stage actor.





When asked whether he would ever go back to either New York or to Hollywood, Michael Everest DeMarco’s response was somewhat evasive. He stated that although he has no such plans at present, it may still happen sometime in the future. For the time being, however, he is completely happy and content working in New Orleans and in helping young actors grow.



