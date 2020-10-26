With reference to stock notice on 30 June 2020.



Mowi has today appointed Fernando Villarroel (45) as Chief Operating Officer Farming Americas. Mr Villarroel is Managing Director of Mowi Chile and has held a variety of executive positions in the farming industry including being Managing Director of Cermaq Canada for 10 years. Mr Villarroel holds a degree in Auditing and Management from the Universidad Austral of Chile.

“I am very pleased that Fernando has accepted this challenge. He is a very experienced farmer with 20 years’ experience from various key positions in the salmon industry. Fernando and his team have delivered stellar biological figures in Mowi Chile after he took the reins in 2017”, says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

Further to this appointment Mowi Faroes will be organised under COO Farming Scotland and Ireland.

The changes will be effective from today, 26 October 2020, and the Group Management Team will consists of:

• CEO: Ivan Vindheim

• CFO: Kristian Ellingsen

• COO Farming Norway: Øyvind Oaland

• COO Farming Scotland, Ireland and the Faroes: Ben Hadfield

• COO Farming Americas: Fernando Villarroel

• COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll

• COO Feed: Atle Kvist

• Chief Technology Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer: Catarina Martins

• Chief HR Officer: Anne Lorgen Riise

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.