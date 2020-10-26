Press release

Stockholm

October 26, 2020

Maha Energy announces fixed income investor meetings and 5-year operational strategy

Maha Energy AB ("Maha" or the "Company") has mandated Arctic Securities AS (Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner), Pareto Securites AS and SpareBank1 Markets AS (Joint Bookrunners) to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings and calls commencing on 26 October, 2020. An up to USD 80 million senior secured bond issue with a tenor of 3 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The net proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to refinance existing bond debt and to finance future capital expenditures and acquisitions.

To complement the anticipated bond proceeds, the Company is further pleased to announce its’ next five-year operational strategy. In brief, the strategy is to grow the Company in three core areas, Brazil, Oman1 and USA and to continue to grow gross2 company production to over 15,000 BOEPD. Existing cash, internally generated cash flow and a potential refinancing of the Company’s bond will all contribute to achieve the operational strategy. Please refer to the Company’s 5-year operational strategy, now available on the Company’s website:

https://mahaenergy.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/20201022-corporate-presentation-v2.pdf



Jonas Lindvall, CEO at Maha comments: “Our diversification strategy is taking shape. We now have a firm foothold in Brazil, USA and Oman1, and this anticipated bond will provide the Company the necessary funds to accelerate growth in all three areas.”

This information is such information that Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 07:01 a.m. CET on 26 October, 2020.

1 The Block 70 EPSA was signed earlier this month and is further subject to ratification by H.M. The Sultan of Oman.

2 Gross production volumes before any royalties and/or production sharing with a host Government.

