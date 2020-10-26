Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Priorities From Video Solutions For Schools in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report unfolds the priorities of students expressed through various online mediums such as social media and review websites.



Video solutions refers to the use of video conferencing apps to enhance the learning experience of students participating remotely. Video solutions support streaming and recording of online classes, so students can catch up on missed classes. Due to the COVID-19 situation, many schools are relying on video solutions to conduct classes.



What is covered in the report?



1. Introduction and a brief overview of the adoption of video solutions for online education in India

2. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

3. Analysis of thousands of student conversations happening on social media, review websites and forums

4. Detailed insights into the priorities of students who are using video solutions for online learning in schools

5. Analysis of each of top category adoption drivers

6. Drill down into each of the category adoption drivers along with the key themes of discussions

7. Sneak peek into the hot topics of discussion around the adoption of video solutions in schools for online learning



Key report benefits:



1. Gain a better understanding of the preferences of students who use video solutions for online learning in schools

2. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of video solutions used in schools for online learning

3. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

4. Understand major competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to video solutions for schools

2. Analysis of online student conversations

3. Top category adoption drivers - why do students adopt video solutions

4. Student verbatim - hear what students say

5. Brand equity - comparison of leading video solution brands

6. Topics of discussion - what are students talking about?

Companies Mentioned



Google Meet

Microsoft Teams

Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hurahg

