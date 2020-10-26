October 26, 2020

Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform supports telehealth and other connectivity initiatives to increase collaboration across hospitals

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the completion of a regional informatics project that consolidates radiology and nuclear medicine imaging data. The Region of Southern Denmark now has a single system for storing, retrieving, and viewing clinical images across all the locations and specialties in its extensive healthcare system.

The Region of Southern Denmark health service encompasses four hospital groups with a total of 12 hospitals that serve a population of over 1.2 million people living on both on the mainland and the region’s many islands. The unified imaging ecosystem will serve all of the region’s approximately 300 radiologists and nuclear medicine specialists, performing 1.5 million exams yearly. The related images are now accessible to the over 5,000 clinicians in the region.

“Easy access to medical patient data across complex healthcare systems fosters clinical collaboration and is essential to advance precision diagnosis,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “We were able to implement our Enterprise Imaging solution in record time, helping the Region of Southern Denmark to move to the next step of digital maturity, improve collaboration, and ultimately enhance patient care.”

“An important requirement was solid integration with the national image registry in Region Sjælland,” said Jørgen Balle Kristensen, Senior IT Project Manager for the Region of Southern Denmark. “The Philips Vendor-Neutral Archive has an open, standards-based design that’s compatible with images in virtually any clinical format, from any source, so it’s a perfect fit for our integration needs.”

The region decided to partner with Philips to advance its digital transformation towards precision diagnosis. The adoption of Philips Enterprise Imaging solutions has started with implementing the Philips Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and Philips Universal Viewer as part of its strategy to replace the existing systems. These modules provide a single source of archiving and distribution of imaging information that enables viewing of clinical images virtually, anytime anywhere by authorized users via a web browser or mobile device.

Philips Enterprise Imaging solutions combine scalable, modular architecture that integrates with existing systems to deliver data and tools across and beyond the enterprise – from radiology data reporting to enterprise-wide ingestion, distribution and archiving, to full patient and clinical data management. It consolidates multiple specialty workstations into a single, multifunctional workspace that allows radiologists to enhance reporting quality. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com/collaboration .

