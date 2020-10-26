Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Coal Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coal market in the United States is expected to decline at a CAGR of more than 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025
Despite decreasing production, the market is expected to be driven by the metallurgical, cement, and other end-user industries. Although power generation from coal-fired power plants is falling, existing thermal plants are likely to consume significant coal during the forecast period. However, the market is continuously witnessing a downfall in demand attributing to climate change policies and are focus on renewable energy sources for electricity generation.
Key Market Trends
Metallurgy Sector to Witness Significant Growth
Around 70% of global steel production is dependent on coal. Metallurgical coal or coking coal is a vital ingredient in the steel making process. Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) technology involves injecting coal directly into the blast furnace to provide the carbon for iron making.
Rising Environmental Concerns to Restrain the Market
Rising environmental concerns in the United States and the world over greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of coal and global warming are expected to restrain the coal market in the country.
Competitive Landscape
The United States coal market is fragmented. The major companies include Peabody Energy Corp, Arch Coal Inc, Alliance Resources Partners, L.P., NACCO Industries, Inc., and Contura Energy Inc.
