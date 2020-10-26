Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology and Health Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Looking at the latest trends in how technology is being used to help consumers with their health and wellness goals, including fitness, health tracking, and cleanliness.
The intersection of technology and health is on the rise, with a boom in fitness wearables exemplifying a continued interest in health monitoring. More recent iterations of this speak to aspects of health far beyond fitness, with the definition of "wellness" expanding into many adjacent industries, including food, beauty, and over-the-counter products.
Ultimately, consumers are showing continual interest in seeking their own data on their personal behavior and habits, with wellness being treated as a personal project to continue to improve upon, encompassing everything from mental health to access to medical records.
In this premium report, the analyst uses frameworks and relevant data to examine the intersections of technology and health, highlighting emerging innovative products and top trends that matter most to consumers today. Gain insight into the innovations that are shaping the future of health and technology across various industries, and gain your own innovation inspiration that could lead to new, exciting opportunities.
Regions Covered:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Technology & Health Trend Report
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
3. Specific Examples - Ideas & Case Studies
4. Appendix
Formats available: