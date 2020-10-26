Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology and Health Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking at the latest trends in how technology is being used to help consumers with their health and wellness goals, including fitness, health tracking, and cleanliness.



The intersection of technology and health is on the rise, with a boom in fitness wearables exemplifying a continued interest in health monitoring. More recent iterations of this speak to aspects of health far beyond fitness, with the definition of "wellness" expanding into many adjacent industries, including food, beauty, and over-the-counter products.



Ultimately, consumers are showing continual interest in seeking their own data on their personal behavior and habits, with wellness being treated as a personal project to continue to improve upon, encompassing everything from mental health to access to medical records.

In this premium report, the analyst uses frameworks and relevant data to examine the intersections of technology and health, highlighting emerging innovative products and top trends that matter most to consumers today. Gain insight into the innovations that are shaping the future of health and technology across various industries, and gain your own innovation inspiration that could lead to new, exciting opportunities.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Technology & Health Trend Report

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Monitoring Appliance

Everyday Self-Sanitation

Wellness Chatbot

Reflective Health

AR Fitness

Remote Monitoring

3. Specific Examples - Ideas & Case Studies

At-Home Medical Exam Devices

Contact Tracing Wearables

Noninvasive Fat-Eliminating Devices

Keto-Tracking Healthcare Devices

Portable Food Safety Detectors

Real-Time Metabolic Trackers

Smart Steel Water Bottles

Medication Reminder Water Bottles

Skin-Scanning Subscriptions

AI-Powered Dental Apps

Smart Bathroom Mats

AI Brainwave Stimulators

Mood-Alerting Headbands

Stress-Reducing Smart Glasses

Hybrid Wellness Smart Rings

Blood Pressure-Tracking Watches

Bodily Energy-Tracking Wearables

Ultra-Accurate Heart Health Trackers

Temperature-Tracking Watches

Holistic Fitness Smartwatch Straps

Athletic Brain Workout Headsets

Algorithmic Sleep Wearables

Body Temperature-Regulating Wearables

Analytics-Powered Fitness Experiences

VR Resistance Workouts

Muscle-Stimulating Workout Suits

Form-Analyzing Workout Apps

Workout-Enhancing Mirrors

AI-Enabled Fitness Mats

Responsive High-Tech Beds

Digital Wellness-Tracking Apps

Travel-Friendly Handheld Sanitizers

Autonomous Sterilization Robots

Bacteria-Killing Handheld Vacuums

Qi-Enabled UV Smartphone Sanitizers

4. Appendix

Special Features & Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Garmin

Lumen

Lumina

Otari

Samsung

