Four times a year, Performance Apparel Markets provides an overview of the sector for performance apparel and corporatewear. It provides market data and analysis of new and established markets for performance fibres, fabrics, and clothing.



It is also an invaluable one-stop-shop where people who are not involved in the industry on a day-to-day basis can find an authoritative source of relevant information that helps them to quickly gain an understanding of the key issues facing the companies in this sector.

Performance apparel represents one of the fastest growing sectors of the international textile and clothing industry - and market growth is being fuelled by the emergence of new fibres, new fabrics, and innovative process technologies. The market is also being boosted by changes in consumer lifestyles. People are living longer and spending more time on leisure activities. New high-tech fabrics are being developed for a wide range of active sports such as aerobics, athletics, ballooning, cycling, hiking, mountaineering, parachuting, sailing, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, and windsurfing.



Exciting innovations are emerging in smart textiles and nanotechnology - and the sector's growth prospects are helped by the trend in increasing demand for performance features in mainstream fashion.



Electronic supplement

















Reports in Performance Apparel Markets include:

reports on major developments in the global performance apparel market, focusing on new products and technologies, innovative fibres and key players;

detailed, independently-researched reports on one of the following topics: antimicrobial fibres and fabrics, anti-static technology, flame resistant fibres and fabrics, high strength fibres and fabrics, high visibility apparel, microencapsulation, moisture management fabrics, performance swimwear, seamless knitting and stitch-free seaming technologies, smart and interactive textiles, stain protective apparel, stretch fibres and fabrics, surfwear and surf-inspired clothing, temperature regulation, UV protective fibres and fabrics, and waterproof breathable fabrics;

company profiles, outlining the business, product, market and manufacturing strategies employed by key players in the performance apparel industry; and

business news and developments affecting global performance apparel markets, majoring on innovations, mergers and acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and financial performances.

