Published in Q1 2020 with revised data sets considering the impact of Brexit on 31st January 2020, this sixth edition report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK timber frame housebuilding and non-residential construction market in 2020.
The report offers statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK timber frame industry.
80+ market size charts and 100 company financial charts provide more detail in an easy to follow format.
This report is essential reading for any company active in the UK timber frame housebuilding or construction industry and enables the reader to undertake an in-depth review of the timber frame market competitive environment in order to develop marketing plans, long term business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.
The 220+ Page Timber Frame Housebuilding & Construction Market Report Includes:-
This report is based on manufacturers input and the last 3 years of financial data from 100 timber frame suppliers representing more than 80% of the UK market in 2020.
This quantitative data was supported by research from a wide range of secondary sources including websites, Companies House, HM Government, trade journals, HM Revenue & Customs, credit reference agencies, industry commentators and our own experience of researching this market for more than a decade.
Timber Frame Market Size & Trend Overview 2014-2024 Provided For:-
Timber House Building Product Mix, Market Sizes & Trends 2014-2024 Provided For:-
End Use Market Size & Trends 2014-2024 Provided For:-
