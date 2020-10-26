Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, global wind turbine casting market size is projected to showcase appreciative growth trends and reach USD 2.9 billion at a CAGR of 6.1% by the year 2027. The growth is credited to supportive measures by public entities to encourage renewable energy usage in consort with emphasis on reducing GHG emissions and lowering carbon footprint.

According to the given report, global wind turbine casting market is assessed with reference to type, application spectrum, and regional landscape. Besides, the study dissects the competitive arena of this business space while highlighting the product offerings as well as market share held by each major contender. It also mentions the collaborations planned by leading organizations to gain competitive edge in this industry sphere.

Wind energy can be used as an alternative for traditional energy sources. Notably, wind turbines transform kinetic energy from wind into electricity. Rising cognizance about alternative energy sources among prominent end users and subsequent incorporation in order to meet government and industry standards are stimulating global wind turbine casting market trends.

Further, wind turbines are designed and manufactured to have a minimum lifespan of 20 years. It has various components such as rotor hub, wires, nacelle housing, primary shaft, power converter, generators, rotor bearings, rotor blades, mainframe, gearbox, and tower. While the constituents that undergo casting are main carriers, transformers, axle pins, and rotor hubs.

Growing construction sector along with rapid urbanization boost the demand for electricity, which is propelling global wind turbine casting market expansion. Escalating power demand with rising population, alongside swift industrialization is facilitating the business scenario. Additionally, growing awareness about the detrimental effects of non-renewable sources among end-users is also fostering the deployment of wind turbines.

Inclination towards environment friendly energy in a bid to reduce dependency on conventional sources, in tandem with technological advances which make wind turbine casting more desirable and effective are boosting the product demand. In addition, low preservation time, significantly reduction in operational costs, as well as low rating ability to generate high power are positively impacting global wind turbine casting market forecasts.

Elaborating as per type

According to estimates, horizontal axis segment is projected to hold a significant share of worldwide wind turbine casting market over the analysis period. Benefits such as enhanced energy output and high effectiveness serve as an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in research & development of horizontal axis wind turbine castings in the ensuing years.

Outlining application spectrum

Global wind turbine casting industry share from onshore application is anticipated to register decent growth over the assessment period. Onshore installation is simpler and requires less maintenance. Besides, lower power generation cost will impel the segmental growth.

Meanwhile, offshore segment is poised to accrue notable gains in the upcoming years, as economies like the U.S., Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China are emphasizing on deploying offshore wind turbines to minimize dependence on conventional sources and to reduce carbon footprint.

Evaluating regional landscape

As per industry experts, leading economies such has South Africa, UK, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Germany, and the US are increasing offshore application facilities, hence improving worldwide wind turbine casting market outlook over the estimated timeframe. In addition, reduced maintenance costs and long lifespan of wind turbine castings are creating lucrative opportunities for the industry manufacturers.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific wind turbine casting industry is slated to grow substantially over 2020-2027, on account of increasing population and surging demand for electricity. High government expenditure on clean energy development and energy studies is likely to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Vertical Axis

Horizontal Axis

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)



·Offshore

·Onshore

Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

U.K.

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE





Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China





Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

SHW Casting Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Global Castings Pvt. Ltd.

Premier Heavy Engineering by Premier Ltd.

Enercon GmbH

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Goldwind (Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

Vestas Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

SEForge Ltd.

DHI DCW Group Co. Ltd.

