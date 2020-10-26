CORNING, NY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today introduced its latest innovation to help telecommunications network operators meet exploding demand for bandwidth: 5G-ready terminals and connectors that are miniaturized to accommodate more fiber connections in smaller spaces.



Corning’s Evolv™ Hardened Connectivity Solutions with Pushlok™ Technology are designed to simplify fiber deployment for all types of communications networks. As connectivity requirements continue to grow – with video streaming, remote work, e-commerce and related applications – network operators must deploy more fiber in space-constrained environments. That need will accelerate with 5G deployments.

Corning engineers designed Evolv HC Solutions to meet those needs: Pushlok hardened connectors are half the size of existing offerings, connecting to terminals that are up to four times smaller. The smaller size allows operators to lower their costs, speed their deployments, and stay ahead of demands for high-speed connectivity.

“With the Evolv HC Solutions and Pushlok Technology, Corning is working with our customers to reduce barriers in deploying 5G-ready networks,” said Bob Whitman, vice president of market development, Carrier Networks, Corning Optical Communications . “More and more often, installers must deploy fiber in tight spaces not originally designed for today’s density of connections – and all types of network operators are looking to deploy more quickly and economically. That’s why they’ll find our miniaturized solutions so valuable, wherever they need to go.”

Among the benefits of the Evolv HC Solutions for network operators:

Versatility and cost savings: The compact, easy-to-install terminals can be deployed in the ground, on a pole or facade, or on a strand. Operators can save up to $500 per terminal location by shrinking handhole and pedestal size, reusing existing infrastructure, reducing pole-attachment fees and streamlining permitting.

Aesthetics: Operators can deploy terminals for any type of fiber-to-the-premises network with minimal visual impact, which can speed approval time by local and municipal governments.

Ease of installation: Pushlok Technology enables simple one-handed drop installation, with tactile and audible feedback. Lightweight Evolv terminals streamline aerial and facade routing and improve utilization of congested conduits and handholes. The ease of installation and optimized field handling reflect Corning’s knowledge and experience gained from passing 55 million homes worldwide with its hardened connectivity solutions.

“These optical solutions are a prime example of Corning’s innovation portfolio in action,” Whitman said. “We’re leveraging our unparalleled expertise in optical physics and precision forming to co-innovate with our customers to solve their toughest technology problems – creating another competitive advantage that will help Corning deliver for customers and outperform the passive optical market over time.”

Look for more industry-leading innovations as Corning adds to the Evolv product portfolio. Learn more about Evolv HC Solutions, see a video and sign up to receive exclusive updates on new products at our product information page .

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions.

