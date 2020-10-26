Dr. Zelmer is the inaugural President and CEO of the new organization formed in 2020.

OTTAWA and EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the leadership of the new organization formed through the amalgamation of the Canadian Patient Safety Institute (CPSI) and Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement (CFHI) was announced. Ronald Guse and Dr. Lynn Stevenson are Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors, Jennifer Zelmer is President and CEO, and the senior leadership team was also unveiled.



“As health systems across the country and around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, forming this new organization with an expanded capacity to support safe, high-quality healthcare and a more coordinated and patient-partnered care comes at a critical time,” says Board Co-Chair Ronald Guse. “Under the thoughtful and strategic leadership of Jennifer Zelmer and her team, I have no doubt this organization will rise to the challenge.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to achieve a shared vision of safe, high quality healthcare for all,” agrees Board Co-Chair Dr. Lynn Stevenson. “I can think of no better time than the start of Canadian Patient Safety Week to introduce our new team who will harness the strengths of both organizations to improve healthcare with, and for, more people.”

The new organization will be fully introduced in the coming months, along with opportunities for stakeholders to partner to improve quality and safety. Until the organization completes the next steps in the amalgamation journey, it will continue to operate as CPSI and CFHI.

“I am honoured and excited to be chosen to lead this new pan-Canadian organization with an expanded capacity and uncompromising focus on raising the bar for quality and safety in healthcare,” says Jennifer Zelmer. “At this pivotal time, my promise to everyone committed to better healthcare is to work with you to deliver measurable, widespread and lasting improvement.”

A transition Board of Directors for the amalgamated organization has been named – with equal representation from both CPSI and CFHI boards – and the senior leadership team has also been selected (see backgrounder for biographies).

In engaging with stakeholders across the country to explore their priorities and how the amalgamated organization can support them, some common themes have begun to emerge:

Be bold in actions to change the system

Be clear and focused about our purpose

Look to the future

Strengthen diversity and inclusivity

Share expertise and guide others

Be agile and move quickly

Over the next year, the new organization will continue to engage with stakeholders across the country to develop its strategy and chart a course for the organization.

The newly amalgamated organization that brings together CFHI and CPSI works with partners to share proven healthcare innovations and best practices in patient safety and healthcare quality. Working together with patients and other partners, we can deliver lasting improvement in patient experience, work life of healthcare providers, value for money and the health of everyone in Canada. The organization is a not-for-profit charity funded by Health Canada. Visit cfhi-fcass.ca and patientsafetyinstitute.ca for more information.

The views expressed here do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

