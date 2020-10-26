Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mega Trends in Asia-Pacific to Drive the 5G Enterprise Market, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the Asia-Pacific, Mega-Trends, such as growth in the ageing population, slowing or declining population growth, and migration from rural to urban areas, are posing new challenges to end-users in vertical industries. This is driving the need for enterprises to transform to enable new use cases that are critical to support and optimize enterprise business processes to improve efficiency.

Growth in the ageing population will drive new solutions to address the increase in chronic diseases and accessibility of medical services in the healthcare sector. Slowing or declining population growth will drive the need for automation and remote support because of low labor supply in the manufacturing sector. Migration from rural to urban areas has resulted in an increase in megacities in Asia-Pacific. It is also driving the need for the government and public sector to digitalize and expand the solutions that address urban challenges and improve the quality of life for citizens. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a new Mega-Trend and is driving the need for broadband, remote work solutions, and 5G to support work from home and higher bandwidths and speeds.

The potential revenue for 5G enterprise is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2019 to 2024. The software segment presents the biggest opportunity as enterprises embark on their digital transformation journey. Growth opportunities exist within automation, edge computing, network slicing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

To spur the market demand for 5G, the supply side needs to increase the awareness and understanding of 5G. To address the lack of sufficient industry partnerships, there is a need for innovative ideas to unlock the potential of 5G. The gap between supply and demand, if left unchecked, will affect the adoption of 5G in Asia-Pacific. Mobile operators need to reassess how it is meeting the needs of end-users companies.

The scope of this study includes the Asia-Pacific, with a focus on countries where 5G will be or has been implemented. It focuses on the impact of regional Mega Trends on healthcare, manufacturing, government and public sector and telecommunications verticals.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market trends, drivers, and restraints influencing growth in the 5G enterprise market?

How big will the market for 5G enterprise services and solutions be?

What are the current use cases and gaps in the 5G enterprise market? How can enterprises leverage on the growth opportunity in the enterprise segment for growth?

What are the vertical industries that the 5G enterprise market is likely to impact?

How should enterprises implement 5G, and what is the best approach to deploying 5G?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

5G Enterprise Market - A Snapshot

What is 5G?

Key Capabilities of 5G

5G Enterprise - Timeline for Enterprise with 5G

Market Trends Driving 5G Enterprise

Mega Trends in Asia - Pacific Driving the Need for 5G Enterprise

3. Market Drivers and Restraints - 5G Enterprise Market

4. Forecast and Trends

5. 5G Strategic Direction Survey in Asia - Pacific

6. Key Challenges with the Enterprise Network

7. Key 5G Architecture to Drive 5G Enterprise

8. Mega Trend 1 - The Increase in Life Expectancies Correlates with the Rise in Aging Population in Asia - Pacific

9. Mega Trend 2 - Declining or Slowing Population Growth will Have Implications on Workforce and Productivity

10. Mega Trend 3 - The Increase Migration from Rural to Urban will Create Megacities in Asia - Pacific

11. Mega Trend 4 - The Coronavirus Pandemic will Cause Disruption Across Vertical Industries

12. Gaps Within Vertical Industries that Need to be Addressed to Enable 5G Enterprise

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

14. The Last Word



