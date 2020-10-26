Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 19.25 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.7 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.3%.
With the increase in the demand for new medicines and medical equipment amongst the healthcare providers, the clinical trials markets has seen an upsurge. However, solutions that are both permanent and effective do take a considerable amount of time in terms of approval thus slowing down the market growth.
Clinical trials are scientific studies to understand how a particular medical approach reciprocates in different sets of people. They are performed to diagnose, detect, and prevent various types of diseases. They can be used to evaluate the efficacy of new drugs or devices like catheter etc. The clinical trial industry link the bridge between the lab/research organisation and the market for new drugs. Thus the market is constantly evolving with a series of new clinical studies being launched at an ever-growing pace.
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation, Wuxi AppTec Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON Plc, SGS SA, Syneos Health
Report Highlights:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Trends
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Phases
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Phase I Trials
6.1.3 Phase II Trials
6.1.4 Phase III Trials
7 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Designs
7.1.1 Introduction
7.1.2 Observational Studies
7.1.3 Interventional Trials
7.1.4 Expanded Access Trials
8 Clinical Trials Market, by Indications
8.1.1 Introduction
8.1.2 Autoimmune/Inflammation
8.1.3 Pain Management
8.1.4 Oncology,
8.1.5 Cns Condition
8.1.6 Diabetes
8.1.7 Obesity
8.1.8 Cardiovascular
8.1.9 Others
9 Global Clinical Trials Market, by Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Australia
9.5.5 Rest of APAC
9.6 Middle East and Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.3.4 Investment & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aaipharma Services Corp.
11.2 Accell Clinical Research LLC
11.3 Aptiv Solutions
11.4 Chiltern International Limited
11.5 Congenix
11.6 Covance Inc.
11.7 Ecron Acunova Ltd
11.8 Eurotrials
11.9 Icon plc
11.10 Inc Research LLC
11.11 Medpace Inc
11.12 Parexel International Corp
11.13 Pharmanet Development Group
11.14 Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc
11.15 Pra International
11.16 Quintiles Transnational Corp
11.17 Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd
11.18 Tcg Lifesciences Ltd
11.19 Theorem Clinical Research
11.20 Pfizer
11.21 Novo Nordisk A/S
11.22 Sgs Sa
11.23 Iqvia
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
