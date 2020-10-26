Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 19.25 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.7 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.3%.



With the increase in the demand for new medicines and medical equipment amongst the healthcare providers, the clinical trials markets has seen an upsurge. However, solutions that are both permanent and effective do take a considerable amount of time in terms of approval thus slowing down the market growth.



Clinical trials are scientific studies to understand how a particular medical approach reciprocates in different sets of people. They are performed to diagnose, detect, and prevent various types of diseases. They can be used to evaluate the efficacy of new drugs or devices like catheter etc. The clinical trial industry link the bridge between the lab/research organisation and the market for new drugs. Thus the market is constantly evolving with a series of new clinical studies being launched at an ever-growing pace.



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PAREXEL International Corporation, Wuxi AppTec Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON Plc, SGS SA, Syneos Health



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Globalizing Drug Development Activities

Rise in R&D Investments to develop new healthcare products

High Disease Prevalence in Emerging Countries

Restraints

Longer Approval Time

Lack of skilled workforce in clinical research

Opportunities

Leveraging Online Resources to Increase Patient Recruitment Rates in Clinical Trials

Increasing partnerships between the pharma bio-tech companies and clinical research organizations

Trends

Applications of Technological enabled measures

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Phases

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Phase I Trials

6.1.3 Phase II Trials

6.1.4 Phase III Trials



7 Clinical Trials Market, by Study Designs

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Observational Studies

7.1.3 Interventional Trials

7.1.4 Expanded Access Trials



8 Clinical Trials Market, by Indications

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Autoimmune/Inflammation

8.1.3 Pain Management

8.1.4 Oncology,

8.1.5 Cns Condition

8.1.6 Diabetes

8.1.7 Obesity

8.1.8 Cardiovascular

8.1.9 Others



9 Global Clinical Trials Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.3.4 Investment & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aaipharma Services Corp.

11.2 Accell Clinical Research LLC

11.3 Aptiv Solutions

11.4 Chiltern International Limited

11.5 Congenix

11.6 Covance Inc.

11.7 Ecron Acunova Ltd

11.8 Eurotrials

11.9 Icon plc

11.10 Inc Research LLC

11.11 Medpace Inc

11.12 Parexel International Corp

11.13 Pharmanet Development Group

11.14 Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc

11.15 Pra International

11.16 Quintiles Transnational Corp

11.17 Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd

11.18 Tcg Lifesciences Ltd

11.19 Theorem Clinical Research

11.20 Pfizer

11.21 Novo Nordisk A/S

11.22 Sgs Sa

11.23 Iqvia



