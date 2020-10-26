Press release

October 26, 2020

Generix Group accelerates its R&D investments and announces the creation of Generix Soft Group Romania

October 26, 2020. Generix Group, provider of SaaS application solutions for industrial, logistics and retail ecosystems, is accelerating its investments in research and development and announces the creation of Generix Soft Group Romania, a software engineering competence center based in Cluj, a technological pole and economic lung located in the north-west of the country. This investment is due to be finalized on October 30th and remains subject to the usual conditions in this area. The new entity will be a subsidiary of Generix Group SA.

Thanks to the acquisition of a local company, Generix Soft Group Romania will immediately have more than 70 employees working on the group's software solutions. The newly created company will mainly be made up of designer-developers with strong skills in software development on state-of-the-art technologies. These teams will work in very close collaboration and as an extended agile team with Generix Group's R&D collaborators based in France and Canada on our WMS, TMS and dematerialization solutions.

« The creation of Generix Soft Group Romania marks a new acceleration of our R&D investments for the benefit of our customers », says Jean-Charles Deconninck, President of Generix Group. « More than ever, innovation and the industrialization of our solutions are at the heart of our strategy. All of our teams work daily to offer our customers the digital services platform that enables them to optimize the performance of their Supply Chain ».

About Generix Group

Generix Group is an expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with presence in 60 countries thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 650 employees provide daily assistance to clients such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies keep their promises to their customers. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all actors in the supply chain: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.





Founded in 1990 in France, the company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, compartment C (ISIN: FR0004032795). To find out more: www.generixgroup.com

Press contacts : Open2Europe

Louise Caetano - Sarah Ousahla

l.caetano@open2europe.com - s.ousahla@open2europe.com

+33(0) 1 55 02 15 13 - +33 (0)1 55 02 15 31

Attachment