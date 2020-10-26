Pune, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electronic control unit market size is projected to reach USD 84.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of integrated ECUs by car-buyers will lead to sustained progress of this market, highlights Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle), By Application (Powertrain, Braking System, Body Electronics, ADAS, Infotainment) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Electronic control units are designed to automate the core functions of vehicles, which not only elevate their efficiency but also make them safer and smarter. Integrated or single-system ECUs have emerged as an alternative to the multiple ECU systems, offering considerable advantages over the latter. For example, a multiple ECU system is expensive as it consists of different parts, while an integrated ECU is naturally less costly as it’s a unified system, which is also easier to design. Similarly, carmakers need to invest fewer hours and monies in testing single ECU systems as there is only one unit that needs to be tested; for multiple ECU systems, more time and money are required for testing, thereby inflating development costs. Thus, the cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency of integrated ECUs are fueling their adoption and boosting the growth of this market.





As per the ECU market report, the value of the market stood at USD 73.4 billion in 2019. The main features of the report include:

A comprehensive study of the factors driving and restraining market growth;

Detailed analysis of the market segments and opportunities;

Tangible insights into the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Microscopic examination of the leading players and their key strategies.





Market Restraint

Steep Decline in Sales & Closure of Plants amid COVID-19 to Stall Growth

The economic fallout in the automotive industry precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hit the automotive electronic control unit market growth. For example, according to the Oxford Business Group (OBG), in March 2020 the demand for light vehicles in the European Union shrunk by 44%, while in the ASEAN it contracted by 40%. In the US, passenger vehicle sales reduced by 46% in April 2020, the OBG reported in June. Declining sales, lockdowns, and social distancing also forced several automakers to close their manufacturing plants, a trend that was highly noticeable in Europe. Fiat Chrysler, for instance, closed several plants across Italy, Poland, and Serbia in March 2020. Volkswagen and France-based PSA Group had to take similar measures. Such drastic turn of events is inhibiting the adoption of ECUs and stalling the growth of this market in the process.

Regional Insights

Increasing Purchasing Power in Asia Pacific to Favor Regional Market Growth

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive electronic control unit market share in 2019, boasting a market size of USD 35.5 billion. The region is expected to retain its apex position during the forecast owing to the rising willingness among consumers in the region to purchase high-end cars, which is a direct result of the increasing disposable income.

In North America, the top growth driver for the market will be the increasing preference for advanced automotive ECUs for enhanced safety of occupants. On the other hand, the market in Europe is anticipated to showcase an impressive growth trajectory on account of the strong presence of some of the world’s biggest automakers, such as Volkswagen and BMW, in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Investments in Cutting-Edge Technologies to Give Key Players Strategic Edge

Key players in the automotive ECU market are steadily expanding their investments in next-gen, cutting-edge vehicular electronics to gain a competitive edge over other participants. Besides this, companies are also partnering with other competitors to broaden their innovation horizons.





Industry Developments:

September 2020: DENSO Corporation announced the creation of a novel Electric Power Steering Motor Control Unit (EPS-MCU), which can achieve superior handling and safety of vehicles. It made its debut in the Toyota Harrier that was launched in June 2020.

March 2020: Bosch collaborated with Nikola Motors to engineer the world’s first 40-ton fuel cell truck that will be mass produced. A key component of the Nikola Two trucks is the Vehicle Control Unit developed by Bosch to manage the complex electric & electronic power that these trucks need.





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Valeo Inc. (Paris, France)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

Hyundai Mobis (Seoul, Korea)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Delphi Technologies (London, U.K)

Altera (Intel Corporation) (California, United States)

Autoliv (Stockholm, Sweden)

DENSO Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Bus Rapid Transit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Bus Type Standard Articulated Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urban Area Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!







