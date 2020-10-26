MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After studying Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet,” author and addiction and trauma specialist Kevin MacNevin Clark was inspired to write a modern version of the book focusing on topics related more to the internal human experience. In his debut book, “The New Prophet,” Mr. Clark presents deep meditative truths through the use of thoughtful metaphors and imagery around feelings such as guilt, shame, diversity, collective trauma and more that are relevant to current times as people are becoming more in touch with their emotions.

“The New Prophet” follows the great counselor Ishala as he returns to his hometown where he had spent many years healing wounds and providing hope to so many as he knew his final days were upon him and wanting to spend them with family. His beloved son Ezekiel sat with him through his last days, and together they shared a sacred conversation in which the son asked his father to bestow upon him his wisdom regarding the human condition. The counselor, a man who lived a life of love and service with each word he spoke and each breath he took, recounted parables and enriched his meaning through metaphor as he left his son this beautiful parting gift.

“I believe there are no hopeless cases and my book is as much for those hurting as it is for the hopeful,” said Mr. Clark. “It will help people find emotional freedom, develop spiritually and heal hurts.”

“’The New Prophet’ channels Kahlil Gibran's poetic style to provide a new perspective on commonly held attitudes and beliefs…Whereas Gibran's ‘The Prophet’ was a poetic celebration of what makes us human, ‘The New Prophet’ is a poetic road map to remind us how we reclaim our humanity and happiness in a materialistic and individualistic world.” – 5-star Amazon review

Mr. Clark presents a much-needed message during these times of uncertainty in the world through his thought provoking and meditative book which provides comfort and encouragement to spiritual seekers looking to achieve a state of spiritual alignment, those in recovery, people seeking creative inspiration and more.

“The New Prophet”

By Kevin MacNevin Clark

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5415-5 (sc); 978-1-9822-5414-8 (hc); 978-1-9822-5419-3 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Balboa Press

About the Author

Kevin MacNevin Clark found deep purpose through his work in the behavioral health field, specializing in treating addiction and trauma. He holds a degree in psychology from George Mason University and has been on his own path of awakening since 2005, getting sober and entering recovery in 2006. He founded Excelsior Addiction Services LLC in 2020 and resides in Virginia with his family, living by his guiding philosophy that there are no hopeless cases. “The New Prophet” is his first book and he is currently working on his next one. To learn more please follow Mr. Clark on Facebook and visit www.excelsioraddictionservices.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres.

