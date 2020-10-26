MeMed Selected to Present at BARDA Industry Day 2020

Dr. Eran Eden to Give Lightning Talk on October 27 on MeMed’s

Advanced Host-Immune Response Technology

HAIFA, Israel, October 26, 2020 – MeMed™, a leader in host immune response-based solutions, today announced that it has been selected to present a Lightning Talk at the BARDA Industry Day on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:40 to 4:40 pm EST.

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed’s co-founder and CEO, will share an overview on advanced host-immune response technologies and their potential to rapidly determine the type and severity of infections, to improve patient management. Eden will also provide an update on MeMed’s progress, including recent milestones such as its commercial partnership with DiaSorin and the CE Mark of MeMed Key™ and MeMed BV™ in Europe.

“Antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to public health and appropriate antibiotic use is critical to preserve the functionality of today and tomorrow’s treatments for bacterial infections,” said Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed’s CEO and co-founder. “Every day, clinicians face challenges in deciding if a patient has a bacterial infection that requires antibiotic treatment or a viral infection that does not. With the technology suite we’ve developed over the course of a decade and continue to expand, our aim is to address urgent clinical dilemmas such as this and others that remain unsolved in 21st century medicine.”

The MeMed Key™ technology platform makes it possible to conduct highly sensitive, rapid, multiplexed protein measurements at the point of need that previously could only be done on central lab equipment. MeMed BV™, which measures host-immune response proteins from a small serum sample, is a test that applies machine learning to accurately distinguish between bacterial and viral infections.

Leveraging its core host immune response expertise and knowhow, MeMed has been developing a pioneering test, MeMed™ Alert, to rapidly assess the severity of patients with acute infections and facilitate patient risk stratification, helping physicians to identify patients likely to deteriorate and patients who can be safely discharged home. When combined, MeMed BV™ and MeMed™ Alert will facilitate quick and accurate triage decisions.

BARDA (the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services office responsible for the procurement and development of medical countermeasures to aid in securing the country from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as from pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases. BARDA Industry Day is an annual meeting held to increase awareness of new developments across the healthcare industry that are designed to protect lives from public health threats. Lightning Talks are brief presentations that enable companies to showcase their medical innovations and help spark important dialogues.

To learn more about BARDA Industry Day 2020 and register to participate, visit: https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda/barda-industry-day-2020/

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com .