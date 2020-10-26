SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand, North and Central America (LNCA), the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced that multiple solutions in their Data, Power and Control Division had been shortlisted as finalists by the 2020 DCS Awards assessment panel. This year, the panel selected a range of products from the Legrand brands; Raritan , Server Technology , Starline and products from their Data Infrastructure line for their market-leading innovation. Winners will be determined by popular vote, with public voting open from October 20th through to November 20th. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony Virtual Event on December 10th.



Now in its 10th year, the DCS Awards spotlight the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data centre arena. The awards recognize vendor achievements, and this year encompass a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the European data centre market. The Legrand Data Center portfolio of brands has secured a ground-breaking finalist position in six categories in 2020, which include:

“We are proud that our market leading data center solutions are validated by data centre managers as well as esteemed publications as the best product offerings on the market, and look forward to this year's voting result,” said Henry Hsu, VP of Strategy and Marketing for Legrand North America’s Data, Power & Control Division.

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn , or Twitter.

About Server Technology

Server Technology, a brand of Legrand, have provided rack PDU solutions for demanding data centres worldwide ranging from small technology startups to Fortune 100 powerhouses for over 30 years. Because power is all they do, you will find their award-winning innovative features such as high density outlets, 2-outlets-in-1, and alternating phase technology in the best cloud and colocation providers, forward thinking labs and telecommunications operations. To learn more, visit Servertech.com, LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Starline

Starline, a brand of Legrand, is a world leader in the development of customizable power distribution systems. Industry innovators for more than 95 years, the company’s premium, flexible products are designed to fit the electrical power needs of any business in any industry. One of the only companies dedicated exclusively to flexible power distribution products, Starline’s products have revolutionized electrical power distribution in data centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, retail chains and grocery stores worldwide. For more information, visit: starlinepower.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

