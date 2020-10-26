San Fernando Valley, CA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain gutters are sometimes thought to be an eyesore, and truthfully, poorly installed PVC rain gutters can be.

In places like Southern California, where the weather is dry for most of the year, some people choose to forgo rain gutters if they are able to do so. California building codes allow gutterless roofs if the roofline is pitched so that rainfall is angled away from the foundation, but the extra assurance of having streamlined rain gutters has several advantages.

Properly functioning rain gutters protect your house from water damage by redirecting the flow of rain away from the foundation. Without this protection, your roof, walls, and foundations can suffer expensive damage, which may include:

Exterior staining.

Damage to the walls.

Settling or cracked foundation.

Basement flooding.

A well-maintained rain gutter system is a straight-forward preventative measure against expensive, time-consuming damage in the future. But you don’t have to choose between function and aesthetics.

Choose the Rain Gutter That’s Right For Your Home

With the right selection of rain gutter type and material, rain gutters can enhance the appearance of your house, increasing curb appeal and property value. Thanks to modern technology, careful curation, and expert advice and installation at The Rain Gutter Specialists, Los Angeles-area homeowners can choose from an extensive selection of beautiful, eye-catching rain gutters.

Examples of materials you can choose from include:

Aluminum rain gutters, which come pre-painted with a baked, triple-coated enamel finish.

Copper rain gutters, one of the most highly sought after materials because of unbelievable durability, beauty, and artistic appearance

Bonderized steel rain gutters, which is ideal for industrial applications because it is inexpensive and durable.

Gutter profiles include:

Old gothic

Half-round

Flat face

Box style

Additionally, The Rain Gutter Specialists offer an extensive selection of colors to choose from, as well as the option to have a custom color created for your project. See the full-color chart here.

Highly Ranked Southern California Rain Gutter Installation Lasts a Lifetime

With proper installation and the right fit for your home and rainfall patterns, your rain gutters can last 20 years or longer, depending on the material. For this reason, it’s important to invest in high-quality materials from a reputable rain gutter expert, who can advise you as to what materials will best suit your unique needs.

The Rain Gutter Specialists serve LA county covering Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Fernando Valley areas with a wide range of high quality, innovative rain guttering solutions and over two decades of combined experience. For a free gutter consultation, contact us today.﻿ ﻿

Rain Gutter Specialists 818.779.1580

