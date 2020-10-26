Awilco Drilling PLC announces that in light of the termination of the newbuild Nordic Winter and the significant delay in the construction and anticipated start-up of operations of the newbuild rig Nordic Spring, cost saving will be required. Based on this situation Awilco Drilling Norge AS has decided to initiate a wide range of cost reducing measures. Further information will be provided in due course.

Aberdeen, 26 October 2020





