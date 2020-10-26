New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meningococcal Vaccines - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978764/?utm_source=GNW

Serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y are the most common meningococcal types in the nine major markets (9MM) covered in this report (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, and China), and immunization of high-risk groups such as infants and adolescents provides the best protection against the infection.



Immunization with conjugated meningococcal serogroup C (MenC) is routinely recommended for infants in the 5EU and Brazil, and immunization against serogroup ACWY (MenACWY vaccines) is recommended in the US, UK, Italy, and Spain for adolescents, and in Argentina for infants. In China, immunization with polysaccharide MenA and MenAC vaccines is routinely recommended for infants and young children.



Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer are the major players in the meningococcal vaccine market, with GSK and Pfizer providing vaccines in each category, while Sanofi is offering only MenACWY vaccines. A major unmet need remains in a vaccine that combines the protection against all five serogroups most common in the 9MM.



Key Questions Answered

- How will the meningococcal vaccine market landscape in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, China) change from 2019-2029?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for meningococcal vaccination?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in meningococcal immunization?

- What drivers and barriers will affect meningococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?



Scope

- Overview of meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline meningococcal vaccine market revenue from 2019-2029. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting meningococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global meningococcal vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global meningococcal vaccine market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the meningococcal vaccine market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978764/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001