Key minerals for battery manufacturing such as cobalt, lithium and nickel are typically mined from the earth but factors such as a push to reduce Co2 emissions and concern about a dwindling supply of raw materials have led to a greater interest in battery recycling. Companies like Redwood Materials and Li Cycle aim to create a circular supply chain which recovers key materials from spent batteries or from scrap generated during battery production and recirculates them to battery manufacturers. This greatly reduces the need for minerals to be mined and provides a practical solution for the disposal of e waste.



Redwood Materials has announced a partnership with Panasonic which operates a gigafactory to produce EV batteries for Tesla. This year, Redwood Materials will recycle more than 1 gigawatt hours worth of battery scrap materials from the gigafactory which is enough to power over 10,000 Tesla cars. Meanwhile, Li Cycle has announced that construction on its New York battery recycling hub will begin in 2021. The recycling hub will allow spent batteries to be processed into black mass from which battery grade materials are then refined.

