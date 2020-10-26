This menstrual cup provides a better period experience for many years.

Toronto, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Periods play a major role in girls and women facing additional barriers in our society. Its impact extends to various facets of everyday life. Did you know over 100 million girls miss school globally, primarily due to lack of menstrual equity? Girls and women are also most commonly impacted by iron deficiency - often caused due to blood loss from menstruation. Iron deficiency is closely linked to cognitive development, learning ability, and earning capability.

However, basic access to period products and access to nutrition is out of reach for millions of people living on low-income or in rural areas. The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. 1 out of 3 Canadians under the age of 25 cannot afford menstrual products. In the U.S and U.K , ⅓ people struggled to buy period products during the pandemic.

To do their part in addressing this issue, Lucky Iron Fish joined with DivaCup to donate units to two local organizations that need it most.

Lucky Iron Fish Enterprises (LIFE) is donating 640 units of their reusable cooking tool that provide families with extra iron. Along with them, DivaCup is also donating 300 units of their reusable menstrual cups designed to provide a better period experience. The two organizations receiving these donations are:

TRUE NORTH AID, who support 9 different First Nations communities in Northern Ontario, Quebec, and North West Territories with free period products.

CHANGING THE FLOW, a Canadian social enterprise dedicated to raising awareness and implementing programs to achieve menstrual equity.

“I am a firm believer that businesses have a responsibility to solve some of the world's greatest challenges. Hunger and malnutrition are a massive global problem, and the pandemic has only compounded the issue as we see that low-income communities are suffering the most,” said Lucky Iron Fish CEO Gavin Armstrong. “No one should have to sacrifice basic necessities such as nutrition or hygiene. We are pleased to support these two incredible local organizations that are tirelessly supporting Canadian communities in need.”

As a social enterprise committed to alleviating iron deficiency and improving the health of communities around the world, LIFE recognizes that menstrual health is a critical component of overall health.

ABOUT LUCKY IRON FISH

The Lucky Iron Fish is a clinically proven cooking tool that infuses meals with iron to help prevent iron deficiency. It is designed to simply be dropped in boiling water or liquid-based meals for 10 minutes to release a significant portion of your daily recommended iron. This simple iron-fortification tool makes it easy for families to enrich meals with a boost of natural iron.

Lucky Iron Fish is:

✔️ proven to be as effective as iron pills

✔️ has no side effects (nausea, constipation, etc.)

✔️ 100% vegan, 100% natural,

✔️ eco friendly; designed to last over 1800 uses which is 5+ years of daily use

✔️ safe for the whole family.

For more information, please visit: www.luckyironfish.com

