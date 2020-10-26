Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Theranostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for theranostics should grow from $80.4 billion in 2020 to $129.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% for the period of 2020-2025.
The oncology segment market for theranostics should grow from $73.1 billion in 2020 to $119.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
The RIIDs segment market for theranostics should grow from $2 billion in 2020 to $2.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% for the period of 2020-2025.
During the past 20 years, the market for theranostics has been growing steadily driven in particular by companion diagnostic therapies resulting in a market that is currently valued at more than $80 billion.
The main goal of this report is to provide an updated review of the most important advances in theranostic technology, with a focus on those products, applications, and strategies that will be instrumental to market growth during the next five years. In addition, a current and detailed assessment of the market for theranostics is offered, including an objective analysis of industry and technological trends, and prospects for future growth.
Specifically, the major objectives of this study are to:
- Provide a detailed review of theranostics, focusing on types of products, properties, materials, imaging technologies and applications.
- Highlight new technological developments related to theranostics, while outlining current technical issues.
- Review existing fields of application for theranostics and examine emerging applications.
- Estimate current global markets for theranostics by category, product type, application, and region, with growth forecasts through 2025 for each market segment.
- Identify important technology and industry trends within each market segment.
- Offer an updated review of current industry players, including manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents, and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostic-related services, technology developers, and future market participants.
- Provide a description of the most relevant research and development activities.
- Determine trends in recently issued U.S. patents.
Scope of the Report
This report provides an updated review of theranostics, including materials, equipment, and strategies, and identifies current and emerging applications for theranostic products.
The publisher delineates the current market status for theranostics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The theranostics market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
The report includes:
- An updated overview of the global markets for theranostics with emphasis on types of products, properties, materials, imaging technologies, and applications
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of the current and potential market size for theranostics, and market share analysis on the basis of category, product type, application, and geographical region
- Highlights of new technological developments related to theranostics, while outlining current technical issues
- Review existing fields of application for theranostics and examination of emerging applications such as macular degeneration, gynecology, cutaneous hypersensitivity, and cardio-respiratory medicines
- Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment with a holistic review of current industry players, including manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents, and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostics-related services, technology developers, and future market participants
- Assessment of latest technological developments and the most relevant global R&D activities related to theranostics, resulting in the issuance of patents
- Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to theranostic materials, processes, and applications
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major market players, including Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Hitachi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Theranostics
- The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Product Market
- Milestones in the History of Theranostics and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Theranostics
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Respiratory, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Tissue Engineering
- Others
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Strategies, Methods, Materials and Equipment for Theranostics
- Diagnostic Functions
- Therapeutic Functions
- Theranostic Agents
- Hydrogels
- Microparticles
- Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present
- Oxygen Reactive Polymers for Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Graphene Quantum Dots for Targeted Therapies
- Theranostic Agent for Photoacoustic Imaging and Photothermal Therapy
- Theranostic Agents for Metastatic Tumors
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Category
- Market by Product Type
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Respiratory, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Other Applications
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market by Category
- Market by Product Type
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Theranostic Technologies
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Astrid Pharma
- Bayer
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Canon Medical Systems
- Caris Life Sciences
- Carl Zeiss
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Curium Pharma
- Encapsula Nanosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- GE Healthcare
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Hitachi
- Magforce
- Merck KGaA
- Perkinelmer
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Material Type
- Trends by Application
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/814b6m
