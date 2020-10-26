Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Theranostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for theranostics should grow from $80.4 billion in 2020 to $129.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% for the period of 2020-2025.

The oncology segment market for theranostics should grow from $73.1 billion in 2020 to $119.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% for the period of 2020-2025.



The RIIDs segment market for theranostics should grow from $2 billion in 2020 to $2.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% for the period of 2020-2025.

During the past 20 years, the market for theranostics has been growing steadily driven in particular by companion diagnostic therapies resulting in a market that is currently valued at more than $80 billion.



The main goal of this report is to provide an updated review of the most important advances in theranostic technology, with a focus on those products, applications, and strategies that will be instrumental to market growth during the next five years. In addition, a current and detailed assessment of the market for theranostics is offered, including an objective analysis of industry and technological trends, and prospects for future growth.



Specifically, the major objectives of this study are to:

Provide a detailed review of theranostics, focusing on types of products, properties, materials, imaging technologies and applications.

Highlight new technological developments related to theranostics, while outlining current technical issues.

Review existing fields of application for theranostics and examine emerging applications.

Estimate current global markets for theranostics by category, product type, application, and region, with growth forecasts through 2025 for each market segment.

Identify important technology and industry trends within each market segment.

Offer an updated review of current industry players, including manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents, and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostic-related services, technology developers, and future market participants.

Provide a description of the most relevant research and development activities.

Determine trends in recently issued U.S. patents.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an updated review of theranostics, including materials, equipment, and strategies, and identifies current and emerging applications for theranostic products.



The publisher delineates the current market status for theranostics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The theranostics market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



The report includes:

An updated overview of the global markets for theranostics with emphasis on types of products, properties, materials, imaging technologies, and applications

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the current and potential market size for theranostics, and market share analysis on the basis of category, product type, application, and geographical region

Highlights of new technological developments related to theranostics, while outlining current technical issues

Review existing fields of application for theranostics and examination of emerging applications such as macular degeneration, gynecology, cutaneous hypersensitivity, and cardio-respiratory medicines

Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment with a holistic review of current industry players, including manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents, and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostics-related services, technology developers, and future market participants

Assessment of latest technological developments and the most relevant global R&D activities related to theranostics, resulting in the issuance of patents

Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to theranostic materials, processes, and applications

Comprehensive company profiles of the major market players, including Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Hitachi

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Theranostics

The Diagnostic and Therapeutic Product Market

Milestones in the History of Theranostics and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Theranostics

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Respiratory, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Tissue Engineering

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Strategies, Methods, Materials and Equipment for Theranostics

Diagnostic Functions

Therapeutic Functions

Theranostic Agents

Hydrogels

Microparticles

Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present

Oxygen Reactive Polymers for Traumatic Brain Injuries

Graphene Quantum Dots for Targeted Therapies

Theranostic Agent for Photoacoustic Imaging and Photothermal Therapy

Theranostic Agents for Metastatic Tumors

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Category

Market by Product Type

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Applications

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Category

Market by Product Type

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Theranostic Technologies

Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Astrid Pharma

Bayer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Canon Medical Systems

Caris Life Sciences

Carl Zeiss

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Curium Pharma

Encapsula Nanosciences

Foundation Medicine

GE Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Hitachi

Magforce

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer

Pfizer

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application

