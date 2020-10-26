Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Armor Materials Market by Material Type (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics & Composites, Para-Aramid Fiber, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene, Fiberglass, Others), by Application (Vehicle Armor, Aerospace Armor, Body Armor, Civil Armor, Marine Armor) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) and Global Forecasts 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Strength to weight ratio of armor materials plays vital role in the manufacturing of end products. With several stages of development in the armor material since inception the market is further projected to witness huge opportunity over the forecast period. The market is projected to reach more than USD 16 billion by the end of 2028.

In terms of material type, the global armor material market is segmented into metals & alloys, ceramics & composites, para-aramid fiber, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, fiberglass and others. Metals & alloys holds the lion share followed by ceramics and composites.

In terms of application, the global armor material market is segmented into vehicle armor, aerospace armor, body armor, civil armor, and marine armor. Body armor consists of various sections. In the lowest point, a jacket may have two panels that are worn over the front and back of the jacket itself. Such panels are what shield the wearer, the jacket is literally, a regular jacket without them added.

Geography wise, the global armor materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The global application of armor material varies from region to region owing to demand, supply, presence of manufacturers, and application. North America dominated this market owing to early adoption of technology and strong military needs. However, with the passing time the market is projected to reach the stage of maturity providing other regions with growth opportunity. Asia Pacific is projected to witness strongest growth owing to presence of key developing economies such as India and China.

Key players include DuPont, DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Ceradyne, Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Royal TenCate NV, Saab AB, CoorsTek Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmbH, Tata Steel Limited, AGY Holding Corp., PPG Industries Inc.

