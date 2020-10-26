MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the signing of a new exclusive distribution agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (“Gilead”) for the commercialization of AmBisome® (liposomal amphotericin B) in Brazil. The agreement will be effective starting January 1, 2021.



“We’re excited to renew this established partnership and we’re grateful for Gilead’s continued confidence in the Knight team” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Operating Officer of Knight. “Our Brazilian team launched AmBisome in Brazil over 20 years ago and we look forward to continuing the great work they have been doing with patients and physicians.”

“The signing of this new agreement extends the long-standing collaboration between Gilead and Grupo Biotoscana (“GBT”) and validates Knight’s valuation of the GBT acquisition” said Amal Khouri, VP Business Development of Knight.

“Gilead highly values the ongoing partnership with GBT to help address medical needs in Brazil,” said Ahmed Afifi, Vice President and Region Head Latin America at Gilead Sciences. “With this new agreement, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the expanded GBT/Knight team to help enable access to AmBisome to Brazilian patients.”

About AmBisome®

AmBisome® (liposomal amphotericin B) is a non-pyrogenic lyophilized sterile intravenous infusion of liposomal amphotericin B. It is indicated (1) for the treatment of severe deep mycotic infections and/or endemic and opportunistic systemic mycosis, (2) for the treatment of fever of undetermined origin (FUO) in neutropenic patients where FUO is defined as persistent fever, which does not respond to antibiotic therapy after 96 hours and is highly indicative of a systemic fungal infection, (3) as the primary therapy of visceral leishmaniasis in immunocompetent patients. AmBisome® is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc. and is licensed from Gilead and has been part of Knight’s Brazilian affiliate’s portfolio for over twenty years. Knight’s affiliates are responsible for distribution and commercial activities for AmBisome® in Brazil as well as Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns a controlling stake in Grupo Biotoscana, a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

