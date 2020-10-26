WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Omar Aguilar as a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Houston.



Mr. Aguilar further enhances FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation offering in the Energy, Power & Products industry practice, where he will lead overall performance improvement efforts, as well as focus on the consumer products and industrials sectors. He provides innovative and lasting solutions to clients at the CEO and board levels globally.

“Omar is a widely recognized cost management and business transformation expert,” said Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “His depth of expertise in multiple industry sectors, eminence and relationships in the marketplace will help us as we continue to accelerate our strategic investment in our business transformation capabilities to help clients navigate complex challenges and opportunities.”

Mr. Aguilar’s areas of expertise include strategic cost transformation, margin improvement, turnarounds, disruptive cost strategies and business model transformations. His appointment comes as companies continue to face near and mid-term challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring them to restructure operations and transform their businesses to ensure sustainable growth.

“At its core, our work is about helping clients turn a negative into a positive, and they need that support now more than ever,” said Mr. Aguilar. “The scale, size and breadth of FTI Consulting’s platform, focused on serving clients when their more important issues are at stake, as well as the investments in talent that the firm is making, will allow us to continue to work with clients on that mission as we grow FTI Consulting’s Business Transformation practice.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Aguilar was a senior Partner at Deloitte Consulting, where he led the global strategic cost transformation market offering from 2015 to 2020. From 2011 to 2016, he was Deloitte Consulting’s Americas Regional Strategy and Operations Leader, focusing on Latin America. Prior to that, he was the Enterprise Cost Management Practice Leader for U.S. Consulting.

Mr. Aguilar joined Deloitte in 2004 following its acquisition of Gunn Partners, where he was the firm’s managing director. Before his consulting career, Mr. Aguilar spent 10 years at American Electric Power, where he held engineering and management positions at its Nuclear Generation Group.

