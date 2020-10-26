New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Beds: Impact of COVID-19 and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979622/?utm_source=GNW

The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for hospital beds based on type of care, type of bed, end user and geography.Based on type of care, the market is categorized into the following segments: acute care, long-term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others (maternity and rehabilitative care).



Based on type, the market is segmented into electric, semi-electric and manual. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 to 2025. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Summary:

The global market for hospital beds,which has recently been impacted by COVID-19,was valued at REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the increase in chronic diseasesand the increase in the numberof hospitals and ambulatory servicesworldwide.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are the active drivers of hospitalbed growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the COVID-19pandemic is increasing demand forhospital beds,whichmarket growth



The global hospital bedmarket is segmented in this report by type of care, type of bed, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Hospital beds are designed for hospitalized patients in need of healthcare services.Hospital beds provide a patient’s body with better positioning not feasible in a regular home bed.



There are different types of beds available in the market, such as electric, semi-electric and manual. These beds are used for various treatment purposes.



Factors expected to have a positive impact on the global hospital bed market include the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, the increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory services, an increasing number of medical emergencies and the increasing geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of advanced hospital beds are expected to restrict market growth in the forecast period.



In short, the reasons for this study are -

- To provide a comprehensive analysis of the hospital bed industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

- To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global hospital bed market.

- To estimate the size of the global hospital bed market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 being the forecast period for the study.

- To analyze the global hospital bed market in major regions and countries.

- To provide country-level market value analyses for segments of the hospital bed market.

- To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe and comprehensively analyze the competitive landscape in this market.

- To provide a distribution chain analysis/value chain for the hospital bed market.



The report is designed to provide the reader with a background on hospital beds and current factors influencing the market, as well as to inform decision makers about tools regarding expansion and penetration in this market.

