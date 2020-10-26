Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biostimulants Market 2020-2025 by Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biostimulants Market is estimated to be USD 2.7 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.55 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 11%.
Bio-stimulants are substances used in agriculture to promote plant growth without the use of any fertilizers. They are available in many formulations of compounds, substances, and micro-organisms to ensure a good crop vigor.
Certain factors like a rise in the demand for sustainable agricultural practices coupled with a strong demand for quality yields has led to a rise in the market for bio-stimulants. On the contrary, factors affecting this growth is the lack of awareness amongst the farmers about the benefits of bio-stimulants.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SAP, and Biostadt India Limited.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Trends
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Humic Substances
6.3 Microbial Amendments
6.4 Seaweed Extracts
6.5 Amino Acids
6.6 Others
7 Global Biostimulants Market, By Application Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Foliar Treatment
7.3 Soil Treatment
7.4 Seed Treatment
8 Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fruits & Vegetables
8.3 Cereals & Grains
8.4 Turf & Ornamentals
8.5 Oilseeds & Pulses
8.6 Other Crops
9 Global Biostimulants Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquid
9.3 Dry
10 Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.2 Valagro
12.3 Bayer
12.4 UPI
12.5 Biolchim
12.6 Isagro
12.7 Italpollina
12.8 Syngenta
12.9 FMC Corporation
12.10 Adama
12.11 Koppert Biological Systems
12.12 Acadian Seaplants Limited
12.13 Biovert-Manvert
12.14 Haifa Group
12.15 SAPEC
12.16 Novozymes A/S
12.17 Platform Specialty Products Corporation
12.18 Biostadt India Limited
