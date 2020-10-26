Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biostimulants Market 2020-2025 by Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biostimulants Market is estimated to be USD 2.7 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.55 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 11%.



Bio-stimulants are substances used in agriculture to promote plant growth without the use of any fertilizers. They are available in many formulations of compounds, substances, and micro-organisms to ensure a good crop vigor.



Certain factors like a rise in the demand for sustainable agricultural practices coupled with a strong demand for quality yields has led to a rise in the market for bio-stimulants. On the contrary, factors affecting this growth is the lack of awareness amongst the farmers about the benefits of bio-stimulants.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SAP, and Biostadt India Limited.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in Need for Sustainable Agriculture

Limited Entry Barriers Resulted in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers

Easier Availability of Seaweeds as Raw Materials

Strong Market Demand from High-Value Crops

Restraints

Commercialization of Low-Quality Bio-stimulant Products

Low awareness about the advantages of bio-stimulants

The derailed supply chain of bio-stimulants due to the global pandemic

Opportunities

Strengthen Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops

Rising awareness about the benefits of bio-stimulants

Technological Advancements for Bio-stimulant Production

Trends

Products receiving high acceptance from the different stakeholders

Adoption of bio-based agricultural produce

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Humic Substances

6.3 Microbial Amendments

6.4 Seaweed Extracts

6.5 Amino Acids

6.6 Others



7 Global Biostimulants Market, By Application Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foliar Treatment

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.4 Seed Treatment



8 Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits & Vegetables

8.3 Cereals & Grains

8.4 Turf & Ornamentals

8.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.6 Other Crops



9 Global Biostimulants Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.3 Dry



10 Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.2 Valagro

12.3 Bayer

12.4 UPI

12.5 Biolchim

12.6 Isagro

12.7 Italpollina

12.8 Syngenta

12.9 FMC Corporation

12.10 Adama

12.11 Koppert Biological Systems

12.12 Acadian Seaplants Limited

12.13 Biovert-Manvert

12.14 Haifa Group

12.15 SAPEC

12.16 Novozymes A/S

12.17 Platform Specialty Products Corporation

12.18 Biostadt India Limited



