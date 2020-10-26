New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979620/?utm_source=GNW

Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The global plant-based meat market is segmented by source: soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans and nuts).The product segment covers burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs, and others (slices, fillets, cutlets, slides, fingers and crumbles).



The category segment is divided by two: refrigerated and frozen.The regional markets analyzed are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for each segment with estimated values derived from the producer’s total revenues.



The report also discusses the major players in the global plant-based meat market.It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant-based meat market and current trends within the industry.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and sources of plant-based meat.



Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



Report Includes:

- 50 tables

- An overview of the global markets for plant-based meat

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the plant-based meat industry based on source, product and region

- Detailed description of the main products with the development phase and expected markets, and identification of product opportunities and strategic opportunities

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Discussion on impact of coronavirus on the global economy and information on government expenditures on COVID-19

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amy’s Kitchen Inc., The Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever USA Inc.



Summary:

Consumers are desiring more plant-based food products in their diets, which is creating demand from plant-based meat manufacturers.Various factors are stoking consumer interest in plant-based food, including increasing research into the health benefits of plant-based foods, growing support from health care professionals and increased coverage by the media on the health benefits of plant-based food.



Other key factors include a ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) favoring health claims about plant-based protein products and the increasing distribution of plant-based meat into mainstream stores as more mainstream processors enter the market.



The analyst estimates that plant-based meat made from soy accounts for about REDACTED of total plant-based meat sales, the largest source of all plant-based meat sources.Plant-based meat made from pea holds a significant share, as well.



Its moderate price, functionality, and nutritional profile, as well as wide availability and applicability, makes pea an ideal source for plant-based meat.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001