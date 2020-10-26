AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the second stage of Lahekalda residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes two buildings with 96 apartments, which are to be completed in December 2021.

The size of the apartments at Paekalda 12 and Paekalda 16 five-storeyed buildings ranges between 30–93 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,000 to 2,900 euros. Apartments will be located on the second to fifth floor, first floor will be for storage rooms and covered car parking spaces.

Lahekalda residential quarter ( merko.ee/lahekalda ) is located on the Maarjamäe limestone cliff, on the boarder of Tallinn city center, Pirita and Lasnamäe districts. Lahekalda residential buildings will be of energy class B. There will be playgrounds and recreation areas in the landscaped courtyards and parking spaces and new intra-quarter roads constructed around the buildings.

The development project comprises in total of ca twenty-five new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments, which will be built in next ten years. First two buildings of Lahekalda residential development project stage one at Paekalda 22 and Paekalda 24a will be completed by the end of 2020 and the third building at Paekalda 24 will be completed in January 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

