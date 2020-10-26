Company Announcement
26 October 2020
Announcement No. 23
Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021
2020
10 November Interim Report, Q3 2020 (previously 18 November)
2021
10 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
24 February 2020 Annual Report
25 March Annual General Meeting
19 May Interim Report, Q1 2021
17 August Interim Report, Q2 2021
17 November Interim Report, Q3 2021
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098
Attachment
Nkt A/S
Broendby, DENMARK
Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021_23FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: