Company Announcement

26 October 2020

Announcement No. 23

Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021



2020

10 November Interim Report, Q3 2020 (previously 18 November)

2021

10 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting

24 February 2020 Annual Report

25 March Annual General Meeting

19 May Interim Report, Q1 2021

17 August Interim Report, Q2 2021

17 November Interim Report, Q3 2021

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

