Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



In this research study, eight companies such as Autodesk, Nemetschek, Trimble Navigation, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, Integraph, ENGworks, and Operation Technology (Etap) were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for building information modeling (BIM). The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



gas, industrial, utility, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for green buildings. This technology also optimizes project performance, productivity and enhances the communication and coordination throughout the asset lifecycle management process.



The building information modeling (BIM) manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in building information modeling (BIM) market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the building information modeling (BIM) market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for building information modeling (BIM) has increased due to growing demand for green buildings. Building information modeling (BIM) is used for a variety of end use industries, such as building, civil infrastructure, oil and



Firms that produce building information modeling (BIM) are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global building information modeling (BIM) suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Suppliers".



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in building, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial, utility, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Autodesk Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Autodesk Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Autodesk Company Statistics

3.2: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business Overview

3.2.1: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Nemetschek Profile



5. Trimble Navigation Profile



6. Bentley Systems Profile



7. Dassault Systemes Profile



8. Integraph Profile



9. ENGworks Profile



10. Operation Technology (Etap) Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6ewio

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900