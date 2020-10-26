ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, will release financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before financial markets open on November 12, 2020.



Management will host a conference call and webcast later that morning to discuss the results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

November 12, 2020

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 493-6780

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 13711774. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Witty

Darrow Associates

646-345-0998

cwitty@darrowir.com