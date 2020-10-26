WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported net income (unaudited) of $1,949,000 or $0.77 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $366,000 or 23.1%, compared to $1,583,000 or $0.60 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income was due to an increase in net interest income, an increase in non-interest income, a decrease in provision for loan losses partially offset with an increase in total non-interest expense and increased provision for federal income taxes. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 15.38% and 1.42%, respectively, compared to 13.14% and 1.29%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “Wayne Savings profitability is generated by our high-quality portfolio of earning assets and an excellent efficiency ratio. Our team remains committed to providing excellent products and services and maintaining a strong credit culture. Wayne Savings is well positioned to grow and prosper in the current economic environment.”

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

  • Net interest income was $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $154,000, or 3.7%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased from 3.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, to 3.27% for the comparable period of 2020. The net interest margin decrease was the result of a decrease of 50 basis points in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset with a decrease of 24 basis points in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease of 50 basis points of the average yield on interest-earning assets was due to the increased $30.9 million of PPP loans at an interest rate of 1%. Also, there was an increase of $50.5 million of deposits at reduced yields due to lower interest rates than in the September 2019 quarter.

  • Provision for loan losses was $69,000 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $181,000 for the period ending September 30, 2019. This decrease in provision for loan losses expense was mainly due to COVID-19 uncertainty causing less loan growth in 2020 than in 2019 during the comparable quarters.

  • Noninterest income totaled $890,000 an increase of 43.3%, mainly due to the gain from the sale of fixed-rate, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans.   This increase was the result of additional originations as a result continued low interest rate environment for fixed-rate single-family mortgage loans, allowing borrowers to purchase a home or refinance their current mortgage balances at reduced rates.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $2.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $86,000, or 3.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to increased Federal deposit insurance premiums expense. The Company’s efficiency ratio improved from September 2019 of 55.6% to 52.8% as of September 30, 2020.

The Company reported net income (unaudited) of $4.9 million or $1.92 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $195,000 or 4.1%, compared to $4.7 million or $1.77 per common share for the same period ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income was due to an increase in net interest income, an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in noninterest expenses partially offset with an increase in provision for loan losses. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was 13.12% and 1.26%, respectively, compared to 13.40% and 1.31%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

2020 Year-to-Date Business Highlights

  • Net interest income was $12.8 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $487,000, or 4.0%, compared to the same period in 2019 as the nine-month average net loan balances increased $4.9 million from the September 30, 2019 period. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, declined by 14 basis points to 3.37% as the average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 27 basis points and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities only declined by 13 basis points.

  • Net loan balances increased from $376.6 million at December 31, 2019, to $405.5 million, an increase of 7.7%, mainly due to the PPP loans of $30.9 million added mainly during the second quarter of 2020.

  • Provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, compared to $401,000 for the prior year. This increase was mainly to the COVID-19 uncertainty and the increased required reserve as a result of the eroded economic factors used in the allowance for loan losses calculation.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million, an increase of 23.8%, mainly due to the gain from the sale of fixed-rate, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans as a result of increased originations.   Customers have taken advantage of the continued low interest rate environment for single-family mortgage loans.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $7.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $46,000 compared to the September 30, 2019 nine-month period. This decrease was primarily as a result of net occupancy and equipment expense mainly due to lower depreciation expense.   The Company’s efficiency ratio improved from 56.1% for the nine-month period ended September 2019 to 52.3% for the same period in 2020.

September 30, 2020 Financial Condition

At September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $550.7 million, an increase of $58.2 million, from total assets at December 31, 2019. The growth in total assets includes a $28.9 million increase in net loans, primarily due to PPP commercial loan additions, $23.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $5.6 million increase in securities as compared to December 31, 2019.  

The allowance for loan losses increased from $3.6 million at December 31, 2019, to $4.7 million at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision for loan losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for loan losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for loan losses.

Total nonperforming loans have decline to $1.6 million from $2.4 million at December 31, 2019, mainly due to the foreclosure process which transferred these properties into foreclosed assets held for sale. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more increased from $3.5 million at December 31, 2019, to $4.4 million at September 30, 2020, mainly due to increased commercial loans partially offset by a reduction in residential mortgage loans.

Total liabilities increased $55.7 million mainly an increase in demand deposits of $49.5 million caused mainly by the aforementioned $30.9 million of PPP loan originations which also generated commercial deposits to be used in accordance with the program guidelines. Savings and money market balances increased by $9.2 million, other borrowings increased $6.9 million mainly due to a new large relationship and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $6.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit of $14.6 million, mainly due to the maturity of $12.0 million brokered deposits. The Company is continuing to enhance its deposit products in an effort to serve its customers and increase deposit balances.

Total stockholders’ equity changed mainly due to earnings of $4.9 million and an increase in the market value of available-for-sale securities due to a general market rate decline. These increases were partially offset with dividends paid of $1.5 million and the increase in treasury shares as a result of the completion of the stock repurchase plan announced in December 2019.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, and Fredericksburg, Ohio. Additional information about Wayne Savings Community Bank is available at www.waynesavings.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Companys plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Companys future operating results.  When used in this release, the words expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Companys control.  These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Companys loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Companys loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
         
         
  September June March December
  2020 2020 2020 2019
         
Interest and dividend income $       5,099 $        5,039 $        5,050 $        5,125
Interest expense 771 784 883 956
Net interest income 4,328 4,255 4,167 4,169
Provision for loan losses 69 467 620 5
Net interest income after        
provision for loan losses 4,259 3,788 3,547 4,164
Non-interest income 890 846 556 739
Non-interest expense 2,753 2,635 2,484 2,785
Income before federal income taxes 2,396 1,999 1,619 2,118
Provision for federal income taxes 447 348 302 389
Net income $       1,949 $        1,651 $        1,317 $        1,729
         
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $         0.77 $          0.64 $          0.51 $          0.66
Dividends per share $         0.20 $          0.20 $          0.20 $          0.20
Return on average assets 1.42% 1.25% 1.07% 1.40%
Return on average equity 15.38% 13.27% 10.65% 14.26%
Shares outstanding 2,493,706 2,542,631 2,588,945 2,601,836
Book value per share $       20.39 $        19.75 $        18.77 $        18.60
         
         
  September June March December
  2019 2019 2019 2018
         
Interest and dividend income $       5,130 $        4,981 $        4,822 $        4,737
Interest expense 956 899 815 734
Net interest income 4,174 4,082 4,007 4,003
Provision for loan losses 181 136 84 90
Net interest income after        
provision for loan losses 3,993 3,946 3,923 3,913
Non-interest income 621 663 567 524
Non-interest expense 2,667 2,692 2,559 2,520
Income before federal income taxes 1,947 1,917 1,931 1,917
Provision for federal income taxes 364 345 364 356
Net income $       1,583 $        1,572 $        1,567 $        1,561
         
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $         0.60 $          0.59 $          0.58 $          0.58
Dividends per share $         0.20 $          0.19 $          0.17 $          0.16
Return on average assets 1.29% 1.30% 1.32% 1.34%
Return on average equity 13.14% 13.31% 13.76% 14.23%
Shares outstanding 2,617,005 2,692,236 2,695,933 2,696,844
Book value per share $       18.23 $        17.81 $        17.17 $        16.64
             


WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
              
              
 Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended   
 September 30, Percentage  September 30, Percentage 
 2020 2019 change  2020 2019 change 
              
Interest income$5,099 $5,130 (0.6)% $15,188 $14,933 1.7%
Interest expense771 956 (19.4)% 2,438 2,670 (8.7)%
Net interest income4,328 4,174 3.7% 12,750 12,263 4.0%
Provision for loan losses69 181 (61.9)% 1,156 401 188.3%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses4,259 3,993 6.7% 11,594 11,862 (2.3)%
Non-interest income890 621 43.3% 2,292 1,851 23.8%
Non-interest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits1,530 1,554 (1.5)% 4,462 4,531 (1.5)%
Net occupancy and equipment expense542 507 6.9% 1,523 1,602 (4.9)%
Franchise taxes106 102 3.9% 315 305 3.3%
Advertising and marketing54 65 (16.9)% 120 158 (24.1)%
Legal31 5 520.0% 84 51 64.7%
Professional fees65 63 3.2% 159 143 11.2%
Auditing and accounting64 75 (14.7)% 186 192 (3.1)%
Stockholder expense16 13 23.1% 71 64 10.9%
Other345 283 21.9% 952 872 9.2%
Total non-interest expense2,753 2,667 3.2% 7,872 7,918 (0.6)%
Income before federal income taxes2,396 1,947 23.1% 6,014 5,795 3.8%
Provision for federal income taxes447 364 22.8% 1,097 1,073 2.2%
Net income$1,949 $1,583 23.1% $4,917 $4,722 4.1%
              
Earnings per share             
Basic and diluted$0.77 $0.60    $1.92 $1.77   
                  


WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
 September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
ASSETS     
      
Cash and cash equivalents$53,763  $30,752 
Securities, net (1)64,813  59,172 
Loans held for sale536  734 
Loans receivable, net405,502  376,581 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock4,226  4,226 
Premises & equipment, net5,353  5,318 
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net471  - 
Bank-owned life insurance10,836  10,636 
Other assets5,247  5,167 
TOTAL  ASSETS$550,747  $492,586 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Deposit accounts$451,563  $407,572 
Other short-term borrowings17,332  10,444 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances26,000  20,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities5,001  6,179 
TOTAL LIABILITIES499,896  444,195 
      
      
Common stock (3,978,731 shares of $.10 par value issued)398  398 
Additional paid-in capital36,256  36,219 
Retained earnings36,003  32,600 
Shares acquired by ESOP(39) (82)
Treasury Stock, at cost - 1,485,025 shares and 1,376,895 shares     
at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.(22,476) (20,566)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)709  (178)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY50,851  48,391 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$550,747  $492,586 
      
(1)  Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.  
Note: The December 31, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of that date.  