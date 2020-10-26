VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) today announces that it has achieved another milestone towards the development of its Fenix Gold Project located in Chile by being granted provisional easement rights to surface lands owned by the Government. The easement rights cover 843 hectares of land that are required for the construction and operation of the Fenix Gold Mine as defined in the Pre-Feasibility Study (see below).



This constitutes an important milestone for the Fenix ​​Gold Project, and Rio2’s 100% owned Chilean subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, as it now has unencumbered access to the surface land for all its mine installations and infrastructure which is a key element of the permitting process for the construction and operation of the Project.

Current guidance for the timing of development of the Fenix Gold project is for pre-construction and lead equipment orders to commence in Q2, 2021 and first gold production is targeted for H2, 2022.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, approved and verified by Enrique Garay, MSc. P. Geo (AIG Member), Senior Vice President Geology of Rio2 Limited, who is a QP under NI 43-101. For additional information regarding the Fenix Gold Project, including key parameters, assumptions and risks associated with its development, see the independent technical report entitled “Updated Pre-Feasibility Study for the Fenix Gold Project, Atacama, III Region, Chile” dated October 15, 2019 with an effective date of August 15, 2019, a copy of which document is available under Rio2’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. In addition to the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile, Rio2 Limited continues to pursue additional strategic acquisitions where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas.

