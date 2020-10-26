VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the prestigious Canadian & International Law firm McMillan LLP to assist with the application for an eventual Senior Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.



Corporate Rationale For The TSX Graduation Petition

As RevoluGROUP and our five wholly-owned subsidiaries continue with the corporate expansion into international markets, the Company feels that now is the correct time to commence the application process for a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company has chosen the prestigious Canadian & International Law firm McMillan LLP due to their inherent and profound knowledge in these matters. As we continue to achieve our corporate goals, the increased access to capital, enhanced reputation, greater corporate visibility, increased analyst coverage, possible access to institutional capital, and improved M&A opportunities inherent to a senior TSX listing should, in the long run, benefit shareholders.

Fintech and Open Banking

The RevoluGROUP subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L holds the esteemed European PSD2 open banking license. The Company's financial technology is proprietary, currently providing financial services and payments in 54 countries, with over 40 supplementary countries on the close horizon. Notably, the Company has recently made inroads to obtain the analogous Canadian FINTRAC and United States MSB licenses. The COVID19 pandemic, allied to the rapid digitalization of payments, is spurring the rapid adoption of Open Banking worldwide. Likewise, 2020 has unmistakably been the year of Fintech. On the world stage, Europe commenced open banking deregulation in 2007. Brazil has recently done the same, and the United States is also following suit with specific bank charters for Fintech innovators. Simultaneously, Canada is close to deciding upon a legal framework for the nascent Open Banking that has dominated financial news across Europe since 2007. RevoluGROUP has embraced the new trend of open banking. It also owns multiple fully compliant financial platforms that are self-licensed in 27 European countries and a further 27 non-EU countries through bilateral accords. RevoluGROUP is projecting rapid growth in revenue as a result.

About TSX.V Graduates On the TSX

There are currently 679 graduates that have successfully transitioned from the TSX.V to TSX. With over $202B in market capitalization from these TSX-V graduates, they make up 19% of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Furthermore, 14% of previous TSX.V constituents now have a market capitalization greater than $1 billion on the TSX.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is the self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 and EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 166,214,015 shares issued and outstanding.

