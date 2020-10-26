Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Rings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Rings Market to Reach $12.6 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Rings estimated at US$3.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Bluetooth-based Smart Rings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NFC-based Smart Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR



The Smart Rings market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd.

Logbar Inc.

Mota Group, Inc.

NFC Ring

Nimb Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Ringly Inc.

TheTouch X s. r. o.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Rings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Smart Rings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Smart Rings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Bluetooth-based Smart Rings (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Bluetooth-based Smart Rings (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

NFC-based Smart Rings (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

NFC-based Smart Rings (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Smart Rings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Smart Rings Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027

Smart Rings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7t2z0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900