Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Coveralls, Gowns, and Others), and End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,365.96 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$4,747.36million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from pathogens. Coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers are among the types of healthcare workwear are available in the market, which cover almost every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Safety glasses or face shields are plastic goggles that provide protection against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, and excrement.



Covering mouth and nose with masks prevents exhalation of microorganisms in sterile environment. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, and face shields help prevent the spread of virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff. Thus, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a major current driver of the healthcare workwear market growth. Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as procedure standardization, technical advancements, and high-reliability organization, are expected to further fuel the growth of the hospital industry, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear.



Rapid developments in the healthcare sector in developed and developing countries are primarily driving the healthcare workwear market. For instance, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, China, and Australia are the key contributors to the market. According to data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2018, the US ranked first in healthcare spending among the world's developed nations. Canada spends ~11.2% of GDP on healthcare. Moreover, Germany is among the leading healthcare markets in Europe in terms of the number of patients, healthcare providers, and medical technology manufacturers present in the country.



A few of the major key players operating in the global healthcare workwear market are 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Derekduck Industry Corp., O&M Halyard, International Enviroguard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, and Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread worldwide at fast pace. China, Italy, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Iran, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of September 2020. According to the latest WHO figures, ~30,949,804 confirmed cases and ~959,116 total deaths have been reported globally. This has further led to high demand for healthcare workwear such as personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, masks, and face shields.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rise in demand for healthcare PPE to protect healthcare workers at COVID-19 treatment centers. Companies have redirected their operations to produce healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, and PPE kits. For instance, Ford Motor Company started the designing and production of urgently required medical equipment including respirators, face masks, medical gowns, and collection kits (for COVID-19 tests).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Healthcare Workwear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Healthcare Workwear Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Healthcare Workwear due to Coronavirus Outbreak

5.1.2 Rapid Development in the Healthcare Sector in Developed and Developing Countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Healthcare Workwear

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Gloves

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Healthcare Workwear - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Healthcare Workwear Market Overview

6.3 Healthcare Workwear Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.4 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Healthcare Workwear Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Workwear Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Coveralls

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Coveralls: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Gowns

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Gowns: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Others: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Healthcare Workwear Market Analysis - By End-Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Healthcare Workwear Market, By End-Use (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Hospitals: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Home Healthcare

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Home Healthcare: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Others: Healthcare Workwear Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Healthcare Workwear Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Healthcare Workwear Market

9.3 Europe: Healthcare Workwear Market

9.4 Asia Pacific: Healthcare Workwear Market

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Healthcare Workwear Market

9.6 South America: Healthcare Workwear Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare Workwear Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products And Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 Swot Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Alpha Pro Tech

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products And Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 Swot Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 ANSELL LTD

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products And Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 Swot Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Cardinal Health

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products And Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 Swot Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Derekduck Industry Corp.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products And Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 Swot Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 O&M Halyard

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products And Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 Swot Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 International Enviroguard

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products And Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Tronex International, Inc.

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products And Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products And Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products And Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



