NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿LiveArea, a global customer experience, and commerce agency and a business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW), today announced the appointment of Barry Fiske as its Senior Vice President of Global Experience and Innovation.



Fiske brings an accomplished career in design and customer experience transformation to LiveArea. Previously, he served as Group Vice President at Publicis Sapient where he spent more than 10 years. He has a long track record of driving new business growth and piloting innovation for leading brands, combining the power of technology and design. In addition to Publicis Sapient, he has held leadership positions in top agencies, including DDB Los Angeles and TBWA/Chiat/Day.

“Our clients are asking us for more than commerce design — there’s increased demand for expertise in product innovation, service design, performance marketing, and overall customer experience design,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea. “Barry brings this leadership to LiveArea, along with incredible talent and a strategic vision that will help us elevate our award-winning design services as we help clients adapt to today’s ‘new normal’ through new product design and creative customer experiences – in-store, online, everywhere commerce exists.”

Fiske sits on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Innovation and Technology Exchange (MITX), a 7,500+ member professional organization that provides education and collaboration opportunities for companies leveraging technology to shape the future. He co-hosts the top-rated podcast, “What Bubbles Up,” having conversations exploring the alchemy of brilliant ideas.

Bringing together top talent

LiveArea has added several senior-level executives over the past year and a half, including Senior Vice President of Growth Steven Coy, who leads LiveArea’s global sales and client services teams. Butler, who joined LiveArea in June of last year, said the company has added executives across strategy, marketing, technology, and areas of the agency critical to helping brands “innovate quickly as they transition to new business models and capabilities.”

Moreover, it is growing its global footprint. Recently, the agency announced its expansion into Europe’s Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) regions where LiveArea will build upon existing client relationships and technology partnerships to grow its European presence. In fact, Butler said the agency continues to add new talent at all levels across each global location in response to growth and increased demand for its services.

“We’ve assembled a top team of industry leaders to bolster innovation and deliver the critical thinking clients require as they look to transform their businesses,” explained Butler. “Each person brings unique talent, relationships, and expertise to LiveArea, driving our global business forward and working together holistically to ensure we deliver maximum value for our clients.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

