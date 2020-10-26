HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, has successfully launched its sales of MB-10 Tablets, an EPA registered broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The Company’s initial sales of MB-10 Tablets exceed $100,000, validating the Company’s decision to add the product to its portfolio.



Through an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc., C-Bond has exclusive rights to sell MB-10 Tablets within the verticals it serves, namely transportation. That includes automotive distributors, rental car companies, fleets, public transportation, ride sharing, and more. The Company is also selling MB-10 Tablets through international distribution partners.

MB-10 Tablets are safe for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, A/C, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metals materials, without leaving a residue or odor. MB-10 Tablets also protect without staining or discoloring. Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects in minutes and provides fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact.

“Since our launch of MB-10 Tablets in June of this year, we have seen significant interest both in the U.S. and abroad, part of which is due to the ease of shipping of the product, which does not require any liquid to be shipped with it, as well as the product’s low toxicity,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “As rates of COVID-19 infections have started to climb again, it is imperative that businesses protect their customers from potential threats. MB-10 Tablets provide a smart and effective way to do that.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, and November 14, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

