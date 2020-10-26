New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Dose Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers - Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook - 2020 Edition" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978767/?utm_source=GNW

It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.



This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the contract dose manufacturing industry.Findings are based on the industry’s most comprehensive database of the dose CMO industry (Pharma Intelligence Center Contract Service Providers Database) this analysis is driven by a proprietary model of the dose manufacturing industry, which is continuously updated and refined.



The 7 tables and 15 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.



Scope

This report is required reading for -

- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the dose CMO industry and a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors: they can deeper understanding of the dose CMO market and important insight for identifying potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

- What is the geographic reach of Dose CMOs?

- What are the 2019 revenues generated by Contract dose manufacturing industry?

- What are the components of revenue change for Contract Dose Manufacturers?

- What is the breakdown of 2019 revenues by different dosage forms?

- What are the characteristics of the largest dose CMOs?

- How did the revenue growth of Contract Dose manufacturers in 2019 compare to Contract API manufacturers?

- What is the outlook for the dose CMO industry?

- What Dose CMO M&A deals occurred in 2019?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001