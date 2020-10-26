Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorosilicic Acid Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fluorosilicic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment industry. On the flip side, Fuming and corrosive nature of fluorosilicic acid and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



Growing demand fluorosilicic acid with increasing use of fluorosilicic acid made etched glass is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Fluorosilicic acid as fluorinating agent from water treatment application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand of Fluorosilicic Acid from Water Treatment Industry



Fluorosilicic acid is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula (H3O)2SiF6, and is also named as hexafluorosilicic acid.

Fluorosilicic acid is produced as a co-product in the manufacture of phosphate fertilizers and also from phosphate rock, which contains fluoride and silica, is treated with sulphuric acid.

Fluorosilicic Acid is a water insoluble silicon source for use in oxygen-sensitive applications, such as metal production. Additionally it is used in water fluoridation, in hardening cement and ceramics, as a wood preservative.

Fluorosilicic acid is normally fed directly into water by means of various liquid feeding devices and metering pumps to reduce the incidence of dental caries.

Rising ground and surface water pollution boosts the requirement of water treatment Plant which in turn boosts the demand for fluorosilicic acid.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment plant is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fluorosilicic acid during the forecast period. The rising demand of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment plant and growing application in construction sector in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for fluorosilicic acid in this region.

The largest producers of fluorosilicic acid are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of fluorosilicic acid are Solvay America, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Napco Chemical Company, American Elements and IXOM among others.

Major population of China relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers which in turn increases the need for water treatment chemicals increases.

Ruling Govt. Initiatives such as Housing for all the government's flagship scheme PMAY launched in June 2015 aims to build 20 million urban homes and 30 million rural houses by 2022, Smart Cities, etc. are fuelling the growth of the Urban Infrastructure and construction development.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for economizer in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape



The global fluorosilicic acid market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Solvay America, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Napco Chemical Company, American Elements and IXOM among others.



