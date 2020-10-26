Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorosilicic Acid Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fluorosilicic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment industry. On the flip side, Fuming and corrosive nature of fluorosilicic acid and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Growing demand fluorosilicic acid with increasing use of fluorosilicic acid made etched glass is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Fluorosilicic acid as fluorinating agent from water treatment application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand of Fluorosilicic Acid from Water Treatment Industry
Fluorosilicic acid is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula (H3O)2SiF6, and is also named as hexafluorosilicic acid.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fluorosilicic acid during the forecast period. The rising demand of fluorosilicic acid from water treatment plant and growing application in construction sector in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for fluorosilicic acid in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The global fluorosilicic acid market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Solvay America, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Napco Chemical Company, American Elements and IXOM among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand of Fluorosilicic Acid From Water Treatment Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fuming and Corrosive Nature of Fluorosilicic Acid
4.2.2 Impact of COVID - 19
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Fluorinating Agent
5.1.2 Agricultural Chemicals
5.1.3 Surface Treating Agent
5.1.4 Flame Retardants
5.1.5 Construction Materials
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Elements
6.4.2 Fisher Scientific
6.4.3 GELEST, INC
6.4.4 Hawkins, Inc.
6.4.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.6 Hydrite Chemica
6.4.7 IXOM
6.4.8 KC Industries, LLC
6.4.9 Napco Chemical Company
6.4.10 Sigma-Aldrich Co.
6.4.11 Solvay America, Inc.
6.4.12 The Mosaic Company
6.4.13 VWR International, LLC.
6.4.14 Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand with Increasing Use of Fluorosilicic Acid Made Etched Glass
7.2 Other Opportunities
