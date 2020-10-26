Albany, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are the highest rated in New York state and among the highest in the country on the 2021 Medicare Advantage honor roll.
U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans recently received 4.5 (HMO) and 5 out of 5 (PPO) Stars, respectively.
“At CDPHP, our Medicare Advantage plans are synonymous with high quality and superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Recognitions such as this reflect why more and more Capital Region residents are choosing CDPHP for peace of mind and great coverage.” added Bennett.
CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:
New for 2021
Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:
The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2020.
Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.
About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
