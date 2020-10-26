PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced the launch of the next generation of the GlobalTranz Mobile app, which will support the company’s independent agents and network of more than 34,000 truckload carriers through enhanced access to freight opportunities, real-time visibility, and 24/7 support.
As shippers and carriers must adapt more quickly than ever before in today’s fluctuating market, the updated GlobalTranz Mobile app provides carriers with a host of features and functionality that include:
In addition, the updated mobile app provides agent-facing functionality for GlobalTranz’s independent agent network. Features for the agent-facing app include:
GlobalTranz continues to both strengthen and expand its technology capabilities, most recently announcing how the company is employing robotic process automation (RPA) to drive internal efficiency and automate shipment visibility, among other functions. Technology-enabled processes increase the speed and frequency at which freight shipments are scheduled and tracked, increasing operational efficiency for carriers and shippers alike.
“Our carrier partners and independent network of freight agents are navigating market volatility, a challenging economy, and rapidly changing shipper needs,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “The next generation GlobalTranz Mobile app simplifies their day-to-day operations and responsibilities, making it easier for them to connect with new freight opportunities. These new mobile features will support carriers and our agents in their efforts to deliver the products businesses and consumers rely on every day.”
The GlobalTranz Mobile App is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.
