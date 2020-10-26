Williamsburg, VA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The patient engagement agency, Snow Companies, has established an objective framework for biopharma companies to measure—and improve—their patient engagement performance. “We call it Patient Ready,” said Molly Scarbrough, Associate VP at Snow Companies. “Some brands are more Patient Ready, some less, but everybody has the potential to improve how they interact with patients. Being Patient Ready is a continuous process, not a matter of checking the boxes and walking away,” she added.

The first field test to the Patient Ready framework has been the release of the State of the Patient Survey, in which 866 patients have offered insights on how patient ready the biopharmaceutical industry is. The survey is intended as a periodic pulse check to help guide Snow’s partners toward more meaningful patient engagement.

Patients drive treatment decisions

“We found that close to 70% of patients have asked their doctor about taking a specific treatment for their condition before the doctor brought it up to them,” said David Reissner, Senior Director of Research & Insights at Snow Companies. “This indicates to us that brands really must make an effort to be top-of-mind in the consumer space,” he added.

Another result that stood out to the researchers was that pharma’s reputation problem may be overstated: 81% of patients on long-term treatment reported positive feelings about the company that makes their specific medication. “It is encouraging that people are nuanced in their perceptions and appreciate what pharma does to support patients,” said Reissner.

