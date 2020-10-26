FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company which serves tax and accounting firms, today announces the launch of its Tax Planning software to give accounting firms and tax professionals the ability to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and be the trusted advisor clients need.



Corvee Tax Planning software is a first-of-its-kind software that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to allow accounting and tax professionals to scan their clients’ tax returns, collect vital information via custom individual and business questionnaires, analyze estimated tax savings across multiple entities and multiple years and prepare tax plan proposals and plans for their clients – all within a matter of minutes. The individualized tax plans, with customized tax planning strategies and recommendations per client, are created in a ready-to-send, professional and customizable PDF file that showcases previous year overpayment information, estimated current and future savings and a detailed list of strategies as well as estimated savings per strategy. In addition, accountants and tax professionals using the software will have access to a firm dashboard that gives insights into their entire client base in one place.

“There is currently nothing like this software available to tax and accounting professionals, and we are thrilled to be the first to offer this to our clients and the industry at large,” states Andrew Argue, CEO of Corvee. “Our goal is to empower our clients to be trusted advisors for their clients and to do whatever we can to help them in this endeavor. This software provides access to more strategies than ever before, calculated instantly across multiple entities and years, with down to the dollar accuracy of savings. Our automated software can save their clients money, showcase them as experts, allow managers and staff to perform high-level tax advisory services, and help increase their revenue. It’s a win-win situation.”

“When I saw the Corvee Tax Planning software, I knew it was going to be a game-changer for my firm,” states Ben Golden, EA, Corvee client and CEO of Golden Tax Relief, LLC. “But I had no idea the impact it would have on the value I’m able to provide my clients beyond what I was already doing. The first tax plan I went through in Corvee Tax Planning was one that had already been calculated without the help of the software, and resulted in $27,664 in savings for my client. I ran the same plan through the Corvee Tax Planning software, found $45,702 in savings and was able to create a custom-branded PDF file showcasing the full plan for the client in minutes. This was a difference of $18,038 in savings for my client! I can’t imagine a world without this software now.”

In addition to Tax Planning software, Corvee offers growth and development programs that include coaching, training and events to help clients increase revenue and profit margins while building a professional team and advisor partnership strategies and solutions for promoting and delivering tax-advantaged wealth management to clients.

